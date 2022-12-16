Florida Basketball with Todd Golden TV Show Debuts Friday

Todd Golden

Florida Basketball with, presented by Southeast Toyota, makes its debut on Friday at 10:30 pm on Bally Sports Florida. The Episode includes Golden’s exclusive conversation with Kyle Crooks, providing insight into the team’s early-season competition and upcoming contests.

This look into the Gators’ nonconference season marks the first of 10 episodes this season, with the show set to air weekly throughout the nine-week Southeastern Conference schedule.

The debut Episode also includes a feature story on the two-time All-SEC big man Colin Castleton and his decision to come back to Florida to finish his degree and compete for a fifth college season as the Gators Usher in the Golden Era.

Episodes will debut every Friday evening in the regular season once the calendar turns, with re-airs available each Saturday at 11 am throughout SEC play.

2022-23 Schedule for Florida Basketball with Todd Golden presented by Southeast Toyota

All airings will be on Bally Sports Florida