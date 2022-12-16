Florida Basketball with Todd Golden TV Show Debuts Friday

The first of 10 episodes debuts Friday at 10:30 pm on Bally Sports Florida.

0Florida Basketball with Todd Golden, presented by Southeast Toyota, makes its debut on Friday at 10:30 pm on Bally Sports Florida. The Episode includes Golden’s exclusive conversation with Kyle Crooks, providing insight into the team’s early-season competition and upcoming contests.

This look into the Gators’ nonconference season marks the first of 10 episodes this season, with the show set to air weekly throughout the nine-week Southeastern Conference schedule.

The debut Episode also includes a feature story on the two-time All-SEC big man Colin Castleton and his decision to come back to Florida to finish his degree and compete for a fifth college season as the Gators Usher in the Golden Era.

Episodes will debut every Friday evening in the regular season once the calendar turns, with re-airs available each Saturday at 11 am throughout SEC play.

2022-23 Schedule for Florida Basketball with Todd Goldenpresented by Southeast Toyota
All airings will be on Bally Sports Florida

First Airing Re-Air(s)
December 16, 10:30 p.m December 16, 11:30 p.m.; December 17, 11 am & 6 pm
Jan. 6, 10:30 p.m Jan. 7, 11 a.m
Jan. 13, 8 p.m Jan. 14, 11 a.m
Jan. 20, 10:30 p.m Jan. 21, 11 a.m
Jan. 27, 7 p.m Jan. 28, 11 a.m
February 3, 7 p.m February 4, 11 a.m
February 10, 10:30 p.m February 11, 11 am
February 17, 10:30 p.m February 18, 11 a.m
February 24, 10:30 p.m February 25, 11 a.m
March 3, 10:30 p.m March 4, 11 a.m

