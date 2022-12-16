Florida Basketball with Todd Golden TV Show Debuts Friday
The first of 10 episodes debuts Friday at 10:30 pm on Bally Sports Florida.
This look into the Gators’ nonconference season marks the first of 10 episodes this season, with the show set to air weekly throughout the nine-week Southeastern Conference schedule.
The debut Episode also includes a feature story on the two-time All-SEC big man Colin Castleton and his decision to come back to Florida to finish his degree and compete for a fifth college season as the Gators Usher in the Golden Era.
Episodes will debut every Friday evening in the regular season once the calendar turns, with re-airs available each Saturday at 11 am throughout SEC play.
2022-23 Schedule for Florida Basketball with Todd Goldenpresented by Southeast Toyota
All airings will be on Bally Sports Florida
|First Airing
|Re-Air(s)
|December 16, 10:30 p.m
|December 16, 11:30 p.m.; December 17, 11 am & 6 pm
|Jan. 6, 10:30 p.m
|Jan. 7, 11 a.m
|Jan. 13, 8 p.m
|Jan. 14, 11 a.m
|Jan. 20, 10:30 p.m
|Jan. 21, 11 a.m
|Jan. 27, 7 p.m
|Jan. 28, 11 a.m
|February 3, 7 p.m
|February 4, 11 a.m
|February 10, 10:30 p.m
|February 11, 11 am
|February 17, 10:30 p.m
|February 18, 11 a.m
|February 24, 10:30 p.m
|February 25, 11 a.m
|March 3, 10:30 p.m
|March 4, 11 a.m