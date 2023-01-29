Florida basketball stays put in NET rankings following KSU loss

The game was not nearly as close as the oddsmakers thought it would be as the fifth-ranked Kansas State Wildcats, along with former Gator Keyontae Johnson, scored an authoritative win over Florida Saturday night inside Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas, for this year’s edition of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Todd Golden’s Gang once again came out flat at the start of the game which doomed the team from the get-go in what has become a familiar Trope this season.

The Orange and Blue entered the game ranked No. 50 in the NET rankings and left with the same ranking despite the Quadrant 1 loss. Florida now holds a 1-7 mark in Quad 1 games, 1-2 in Quad 2, and 5-0 in both Quad 3 and Quad 4 matchups for a 12-9 record overall and a 5-3 tally in Southeastern Conference play.

Next up for Florida is a visit from the fourth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, who are currently ranked No. 2 in the NET, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, inside the O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 pm EST and the game can be followed either on ESPN2 or the Gators IMG Sports Network.

List

Instant reactions to Florida’s blowout loss at Kansas State Wildcats

List

Social media reacts to Keyontae Johnson facing his former team

List

Pat Dooley’s quick reactions to Florida’s authoritative win over South Carolina

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story Originally appeared on Gators Wire