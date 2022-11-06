Florida basketball Coach Todd Golden brings youth, energy to Gators

Before the start of Florida basketball practices, first-year Coach Todd Golden can often be found chest bumping his players, heaving up halfcourt shots or blanketing guys on defense as they dribble up and down the court.

There is no shortage of energy for the 37-year-old Golden, who will debut as Florida Coach on Monday night when the Gators host Stony Brook at the O’Connell Center (8 pm, SEC Network Plus). As the youngest men’s basketball Coach in the Southeastern Conference, Golden has brought a fresh approach to the Florida program, using analytics as a tool in game planning and player development.

But Golden’s ability to relate to the current generation of college athletes could wind up being his biggest asset. Florida senior All-SEC center Colin Castleton, whom Golden convinced to stay with the program this past spring, said there hasn’t been a day in practice where his new head coach’s energy has wavered.

