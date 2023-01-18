Florida at Texas A&M: Free Live Stream College Basketball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

While four SEC teams reside in the AP Top 25, two teams not in the rankings are among the hottest in the conference meet on Wednesday night when Florida (10-7) takes its three-game winning streak to Reed Arena in College Station to face Texas A&M (12-5), which has won six straight. The Aggies, who are 4-0 in the SEC, are led by Wade Taylor IV’s 15.6 points per game, with Tyrece Radford averaging 12.4 points and Henry Coleman III posting 10.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per outing. Colin Castleton gets 15.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game for the Gators and Will Richard is averaging 10.3 points.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button