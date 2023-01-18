Florida at Texas A&M: Free Live Stream College Basketball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

While four SEC teams reside in the AP Top 25, two teams not in the rankings are among the hottest in the conference meet on Wednesday night when Florida (10-7) takes its three-game winning streak to Reed Arena in College Station to face Texas A&M (12-5), which has won six straight. The Aggies, who are 4-0 in the SEC, are led by Wade Taylor IV’s 15.6 points per game, with Tyrece Radford averaging 12.4 points and Henry Coleman III posting 10.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per outing. Colin Castleton gets 15.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game for the Gators and Will Richard is averaging 10.3 points.

On Saturday, Florida knocked then-No. 20 Missouri out of the top 25 with a 73-64 win at home. Richard scored 18 points while Castleton had a stat-stuffing line of 16 points, 13 boards, six assists, three steals and two blocks.

Texas A&M went to South Carolina on Saturday night and dominated in a 94-53 rout. Taylor scored 20 points, Julius Marble added 14 and Coleman posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Gators lead the Aggies all-time 9-7 but have lost the last three meetings, including a 66-63 loss at Gainesville on Jan. 4. After Texas A&M blew a double-digit lead, Taylor rescued the Aggies with a go-ahead jumper with 42 seconds left before Florida went scoreless on its final two possessions.

