Florida at Mississippi State: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The middle of the South Eastern Conference looks to get on track today with Florida (10-8) taking on Mississippi State (12-6). Entering today both teams are coming off losses, with the Gators seeing their three-game winning streak and best stretch of the season end in the final seconds against Texas A&M while the Bulldogs have lost three games in a row and six of their last seven overall . Before this stretch, the Bulldogs were 11-0 and undefeated through non-conference play. Once SEC play started the Bulldogs lost to four ranked teams in the conference and fell almost to the bottom overall.

