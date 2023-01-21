Florida at Mississippi State: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The middle of the South Eastern Conference looks to get on track today with Florida (10-8) taking on Mississippi State (12-6). Entering today both teams are coming off losses, with the Gators seeing their three-game winning streak and best stretch of the season end in the final seconds against Texas A&M while the Bulldogs have lost three games in a row and six of their last seven overall . Before this stretch, the Bulldogs were 11-0 and undefeated through non-conference play. Once SEC play started the Bulldogs lost to four ranked teams in the conference and fell almost to the bottom overall.

How to Watch Florida at Mississippi State in College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2023

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

The Gators lost to the Aggies (54-52) despite their late-game rally with 40 points in the second half after an abysmal first half with only 12 total points as a team.

This season, the Gators have been led by senior big man Colin Castleton with his 14.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. The center is also shooting 50% from the field and controlling the game on the defensive end with 3.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.

On the other side, the Bulldogs are led by their own senior big man in Tolu Smith who is averaging 13.8 points and 7.9 rebounds on 57% shooting from the field.

The battle in the paint today could decide the game and will be the main event for these teams as they look to get back on track.

