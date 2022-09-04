Florida at Minnesota: Live Stream College Volleyball Free – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Florida visits Minnesota on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis for Women’s college volleyball action. The Golden Gophers will be the second straight top-15 team that the Gators will play after they lost to No. 12 Stanford is Tuesday. The Gators battled from two sets down to tie the match but came up short 15-10 in the final set. It was their first loss of the year and Sunday they will look to get a huge bounce-back win against No. 4 Minnesota. The Golden Gophers, though, will be looking to send the Gators home with a loss as they try and get their third win of the season.

