Florida at Minnesota: Live Stream College Volleyball Free – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Florida visits Minnesota on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis for Women’s college volleyball action. The Golden Gophers will be the second straight top-15 team that the Gators will play after they lost to No. 12 Stanford is Tuesday. The Gators battled from two sets down to tie the match but came up short 15-10 in the final set. It was their first loss of the year and Sunday they will look to get a huge bounce-back win against No. 4 Minnesota. The Golden Gophers, though, will be looking to send the Gators home with a loss as they try and get their third win of the season.

How to Watch Women’s College Volleyball, Florida at Minnesota:

Match Date: Sept. 4, 2022

Match Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream Women's College Volleyball, Florida at Minnesota on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The Golden Gophers haven’t played since they dropped a tough four-set match to No. 1 Texas is Wednesday. That loss was the first of the year for them after they beat Baylor in four sets and swept TCU.

The Golden Gophers played the Longhorns tough and stole the fourth set, but just didn’t have enough to get the win.

The Gators swept through their competition last weekend beating North Florida, East Tennessee State and Virginia before they suffered the loss to Stanford. They have looked good so far this year and should give Minnesota a great match on Sunday.

