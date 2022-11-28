Florida A&M volleyball celebrates bid to NCAA Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M volleyball team learned their Fate in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday afternoon and their first-round match eyes a familiar foe.

On Friday night, the Rattlers will open play in Gainesville against the Florida Gators, the program that took them out in the first round a season ago. But following a SWAC season that saw 18 wins and a campaign that saw more than 20 wins overall, the Rattlers believe they will do much more than just compete, and they plan to give the Gators their very best.

“We’re better than last year, we know Florida is a great program, great Coach there for a long time and with the way the NCAA Tournament is set up we knew that is where we would be going, but we are better prepared than last year,” said Rattlers head Coach Gokhan Yilmaz. “I am confident that we are going to have a pretty good showing.”

We’re overall really excited because many teams right now are done, so their senior seasons are over,” said Rattlers outside hitter Dominique Washington. “I think we are just really excited, enjoying this moment, we are going to go out there and just play hard, swing hard and cover each other and be there for each other no matter how the game goes, so I think we are really excited for it.”

You can bet that the Rattlers will be ready to strike, and that Matchup is set for Friday in Gainesville at 7pm.