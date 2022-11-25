Flores Announces Resignation from Bushnell Women’s Soccer

VSN (admin) Published Friday, November 25, 2022 – 09:30 AM





EUGENE, Ore. – Benny Flores announced his resignation on Thursday as the head coach for the Bushnell Women’s soccer program.

“I would like to thank President Womack, Michael Fuller, Corey Anderson, and Sarah Freeman for the opportunity to Coach at this great university,” said Flores. “Bushnell has been a true blessing in my life. I will always be grateful for how Bushnell encouraged, supported, and challenged me to be the best father, coach, and person I could be.

“I would also like to thank all of the players. You have been a true blessing to me and my family. I thank you for your hard work. I will remember all the trips, and games, and memories that we have created. You have impacted my life as much as I have impacted yours. To paraphrase Philippians 1:3-4, I thank my God every time I remember Bushnell. In all my prayers for all of you, I always pray with joy.”

Joining the Beacon staff in 2015 as head Coach for the men’s soccer program, Flores has been with the Women’s team since 2019.

While at the helm of the men’s team, Flores turned the program around from a team that went 4-12-2 the year before he arrived to a program that experienced their first ever .500 season in 2016, going 8-8-2 and Barely missing the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament. Then, in 2017, the team again went 8-8-2, including a 7-4-2 mark in the CCC. The team took fourth place in the conference and qualified for the post season for the first time in history.

Athletic Director Corey Anderson said, “I just want to extend a huge thank you to Benny and his kids for giving us leadership, mentorship, time and friendship as the Head Coach for our men’s and women’s soccer programs over the past eight years. Coach Benny has had such a positive impact on our campus with so many of his soccer student-athletes, both men and women, through his coaching style and relationships, both on and off the pitch. The foundation of faith, community and sportsmanship are strong with the Women’s soccer team and we are looking forward to the continued growth of our program moving forward.”

