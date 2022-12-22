Florentino Pérez and Emilio Butragueño honored in Monaco

Real Madrid received a double helping of awards at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco during Wednesday’s Golden Foot Awards gala. Every year, an award is given to an active player aged 29 or over (this year’s Winner was Robert Lewandowski), however on this occasion, to celebrate the ceremony’s 20th anniversary, other Awards were also handed to a number of football Legends and personalities from the sports world – two of the recipients included Florentino Perez and Emilio Butragueño.

The Real Madrid president won the Golden Foot Prestige Award in recognition of his achievements during his time at the helm of the entity. The president, who was unable to attend the award ceremony in person, sent a message to express his gratitude for the award: “It’s a great honor, so firstly I’d like to thank all the members of the committee who have decided to recognize my time as Real Madrid president. I have dedicated a large part of my life to this club, which has been and continues to be one of my great passions, just as it is for millions of people around the world. I work hard every day to ensure Real Madrid sits in a place befitting of its history and Trophy Haul. This club dates back 120 years and everything it represents is a result of the values ​​which have been passed down from generation to generation. Values ​​like hard work, a constant drive to improve, humility, respect, solidarity and, above all, to never give up in the face of adversity. Besides being an honor, being president of Real Madrid is a great responsibility and this recognition gives me further impetus to keep working with the same eagerness as ever”.

Former Real Madrid player Butragueño meanwhile, who left his mark on Monaco’s seafront, known as the Champions’ Promenadealso expressed his appreciation for receiving the Golden Foot Legend Award: “I am very grateful, I am almost 60 years old and when they suddenly remember you it is very gratifying. I stopped playing in 1998, a long time ago, so it’s a Pleasure for me, an honor, to receive this recognition, taking into account all of the players and coaches who have received it as well”.