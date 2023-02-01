Florance shows at Portland’s Cove St. Arts – Knox County VillageSoup

PORTLAND — “Singing My Song,” a solo exhibit of works by South Thomaston artist Kathleen Florance, opens Thursday, Feb. 2, at Cove St. Arts, 71 Cove St., with a reception from 5 to 7 pm The full range of her work is displayed — from drawings to large scale abstract pieces. Florance will discuss her work and answer questions at an artist talk Wednesday, March 8, at 6 pm The show runs through March 25.

“Singing My Song” draws from four different series of Florance’s work: “Between,” “Gossamer Threads,” “Homage” and “My Little Etudes.” The work ranges from large scale paintings and drawings inspiring wonder to smaller, intimate works with an unmistakable lyrical quality. The resulting combination is a triumphant demonstration of an artist at the height of her creative powers, and the exhibition sings with beauty and grace.

“Between chance and Fate speaks the human tongue…” – Thorkild Hansen. As a starting point for her “Between” series, Florance reads these words as “inspiring this exploration of the interplay in our lives of random chance and uncontrollable fate. In the space between the two, we have the opportunity to act – and therein lies our hope.” Work in this series “begins as a random mark slowly emerges through a process of gradual Awakening to and recognition of the bigger picture, a process that Echoes the original dialectic of chance and Fate that sparked this series.”

Whereas the “Between” series explores competing forces, the “Gossamer Threads” series examines connections. The pieces begin with the idea of ​​webs and spaces and evolve over time as elements are introduced to pull the spaces into a cohesive whole.

The “Homage” series uses the most fundamental, elemental process of art – drawing – to offer a glimpse into a more literal living world. These drawings “offer a window into a remarkable journey of understanding how each life contributed to the world we are privileged to share and how important recognition of their value is.”

Finally, “My Little Etudes” are smaller scale pieces inspired by musical etudes, which are used to enhance specific skills. Working at this more intimate scale, Florance “sharpens color and design concepts” and “openly embraces where the work itself leads” her.

Florance has worked with a wide range of materials and formats, including large environmental installations and community-based projects.

For hours and more information, visit covestreetarts.com.

