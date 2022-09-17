Flint’s Riley Piercey scores four goals to lift Red Wings prospects

Riley Piercey of the Flint Firebirds scored four goals Friday to lift the Detroit Red Wings past the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 at the NHL Prospects Tournament at Center ICE Arena in Traverse City.

Piercey, a 6-3 winger, had 27 goals and 58 points in 59 games last season for the Firebirds. He is a free-agent invitee to camp.

Drew Worrad collected a goal and two assists for the Red Wings.

Cross Hanas, a second-round pick in 2020 (55th overall), contributed a pair of assists. He is looking to show the organization he is ready to turn pro and play for the AHL Grand Rapids Griffins this season as opposed to returning for his average junior season with WHL Portland.

Pasquale Zito and Jeremie Biakabutuka also picked up a pair of assists each for Detroit.

Sebastian Cossa started for the Red Wings and stopped 17-of-18 shots he faced through 30 minutes before being replaced by Andrew Oke.

Cossa, the 15th overall pick in 2021, is hoping to show the organization he is ready to turn pro and play in Grand Rapids this season rather than return for another year in Juniors with WHL Edmonton.

The Red Wings scored twice in the second period to snap a 1-1 tie.

Piercey notched his second goal of the game at 11:57, taking a pass from Cross Hanas, moving in and picking the top corner with a wrist shot.

Worrad made it 3-1 at 16:25, banging in the puck from the net front during a power play.

Worrad, 25, played for four seasons at Western Michigan and appeared in 11 games for Grand Rapids at the end of 2021-22.

Piercey completed the hat trick by scoring on a Breakaway at 11:33 of the third period to make it 4-1. After Kirill Marchenko answered for the Blue Jackets, Piercey scored again with 5:16 remaining by poking in the puck from the crease.

Piercey opened the scoring at 7:14 of the first period, deflecting in a point shot from Biakabutuka following an offensive-zone faceoff win.

Biakabutuka is a 6-4 defenseman who plays for Charlottetown in the Quebec League. Both are free-agent invitees.

Kent Johnson tied it for Columbus at 10:00, firing in a Loose Puck around the net following a couple of saves by Cossa. Johnson, who played two seasons at Michigan, was the fifth overall selection in 2021, taking one spot before Detroit drafted Simon Edvinsson.

The Red Wings will play the Dallas Stars Saturday at 6 pm The game will be live-streamed on DetroitRedWings.com.