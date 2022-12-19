Flint’s Got Talent showcases the creativity of the city’s young artists
Flint, MI—The creativity of Flint’s young artists shone brighter than the Capitol Theatre’s lights at Flint’s Got Talent on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
The showcase, put on by local anti-violence advocacy group WOW Outreach, drew dozens of attendees to the Capitol to see 10 contestants perform. Some delivered original hip-hop tracks while others sang, played guitar and danced. Although each contestant left with a cash prize, Ava Safley, who put her own spin on Etta James’ “At Last,” took home a $1,000 cash prize after the audience voted for her as the night’s winner.