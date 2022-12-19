Flint’s Got Talent showcases the creativity of the city’s young artists

Flint, MI—The creativity of Flint’s young artists shone brighter than the Capitol Theatre’s lights at Flint’s Got Talent on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

The showcase, put on by local anti-violence advocacy group WOW Outreach, drew dozens of attendees to the Capitol to see 10 contestants perform. Some delivered original hip-hop tracks while others sang, played guitar and danced. Although each contestant left with a cash prize, Ava Safley, who put her own spin on Etta James’ “At Last,” took home a $1,000 cash prize after the audience voted for her as the night’s winner.

WNEM news Anchor Colette Boyd (center, left) congratulates Ava Safley (center, right) for winning WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Ava Safley is presented with a check for $1,000 for winning WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Fellow contestant Londyn Colter congratulates Ava Safley for winning WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Wutae World (center), Isaiah “Jaddai” Baker (right), and other artists and friends hang out in their dressing room ahead of WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Deonta “It’s Deonta” Gaddy, Jr., practices his set in his dressing room ahead of WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Chris “Butter” Brown Pinson and Kameron “King Kam” Motley Hang out in their dressing room ahead of WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

From left to right, Giovanni “Gi to the O!” Serra, Chris “Butter” Brown Pinson and Kameron “King Kam” Motley Hang out in their dressing room ahead of WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Antonio Sweeney, returning to Flint, Mich. for the holiday after his first semester at Morehouse College, hugs a former high school teacher ahead of WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Attendees file into the theater ahead of WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Jasmine Smith and Senaih Wellons check tickets ahead of WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Allahjuan Blocker (left) and Wutae World (right) pose for a portrait backstage ahead of WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Cameron Bonds (left) and Corey Bonds, otherwise known as The Flicitytwinzz, take a moment to prepare before taking the stage as the first act of WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

The Flicitytwinzz take a moment to prepare to take the stage as the first act of WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Corey Bonds, of Flicitytwinzz, performs during WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Cameron Bonds, of Flicitytwinzz, performs during WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

James McDonald (center) dances ahead of WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Londyn Colter performs during WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Londyn Colter performs during WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Londyn Colter performs during WOW Outrach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Londyn Colter performs during WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Londyn Colter performs during WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Joshua Johnson | Flint Beat)

WNEM news Anchor Colette Boyd hosts WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Wutae World performs during WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Wutae World performs during WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Wutae World performs during WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley (left) and Michigan State Rep. Cynthia Neeley (right) speaks to the audience ahead of WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Ava Safley performs during WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Ava Safley performs during WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Audience members cheer as the contestants all come on stage together during WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Deonta “It’s Deonta” Gaddy, Jr. performs during WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Deonta “It’s Deonta” Gaddy, Jr. performs during WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Deonta “It’s Deonta” Gaddy, Jr. performs during WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Kaitlyn Honnen performs during WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)







Kaitlyn Honnen performs during WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Audience members vote for their favorite artists during WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Audience members vote for their favorite artists during WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Isaiah “Jaddai” Baker performs during WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Isaiah “Jaddai” Baker performs during WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Isaiah “Jaddai” Baker performs during WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Chris “Butter” Brown Pinson and Kameron “King Kam” Motley perform during WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Chris “Butter” Brown Pinson and Kameron “King Kam” Motley perform during WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Chris “Butter” Brown Pinson performs during WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Kameron “King Kam’ Motley performs during WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Chris “Butter” Brown Pinson performs during WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Joshua Johnson | Flint Beat)

MysterWre performs during WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

MysterWre performs during WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) MysterWre performs during WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

The band Don’t Be Cruel performs during WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

The lead singer of Don’t Be Cruel performs during WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

The lead singer of Don’t Be Cruel steps up on the drummer’s riser during WOW Outreach’s Flint’s Got Talent showcase at the Capitol Theater in Flint, Mich. is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)