Flint Hill names new girls basketball Coach

After thinking about the situation for a while, Sedrick Winston thought “why not” and applied for the girls high-school varsity basketball job at the Flint Hill School.

With a number of years of experience as a girls varsity Assistant and junior varsity Coach at Chantilly High School and a love of coaching the sport and being around kids, Winston believed he was qualified and ready to lead a program.

Flint Hill believes so, as well.

Winston, 42, was recently hired as the private school’s new girls coach. He replaces Jody Patrick, who coached the Huskies to 345 victories in 21 seasons and made the team a regular contender, and sometimes champion, in the Independent School League’s A and AA divisions and multiple-time state runner-up. Her teams were noted for playing strong defense and doing more with sometimes less talent.

Patrick will continue to teach at the school.

“I liked what I read about the team and what Coach Patrick did with the program, and how she coached the team,” Winston said. “I read how one Coach said her teams ‘would start boxing you out during introductions.’ I liked that. We want to continue what she did. It will be great to have her around as a resource.”

Winston played high-school basketball for the West Potomac boys team in the Alexandria area of ​​Fairfax County, helping the Squad win a Northern Region Championship his senior season. They graduated from the school in 1998.

Winston is a Fairfax County police officer with the position of school resource officer at Rocky Run Middle School in Chantilly.

Prior to coaching at Chantilly, Winston was a head coach at St. Thomas Aquinas middle school. He also has coached with several AAU programs, including Team Impact, Higher Level and Elevate Elite.

His Chantilly junior varsity team finished 11-3 last season and 11-2 the year before.

“Flint Hill has long been about utilizing competitive Athletic programs as a tool to teach and prepare our student-athletes for success now and in the future,” Flint Hill Athletic director Dewayne Robinson said. “It became clear to our search committee that Coach Winston’s vision and philosophy were what this program needed to move forward in a competitive and enriching manner.”

Flint Hill’s 2022-23 regular season kicks off with the school’s 19th annual tip-off tournament beginning Dec. 2. The team finished 12-9 last season and returns a number of players.