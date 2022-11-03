Flicks and more this First Friday | Arts & Theater
For this First Friday, the Bakersfield Museum of Art will be abuzz with not only galleries of exceptional art but a one-of-a-kind film festival.
The museum has teamed up with the Junior League of Bakersfield to host LunaFest, a festival highlighting films made by women.
This evening will begin with red carpet arrivals and a Champagne reception.
Films will be screened in the museum’s Banquet space (moved from the garden due to weather concerns) starting at 7 pm
The lineup consists of eight short films including:
• “How to be at Home” (Andrea Dorfman), an animated poem about coping with isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• “Close Ties to Home Country” (Akanksha Cruczynski), following an immigrant dog walker who finds connections in the hearts of the wealthy pets she cares for.
• “Generation Impact: The Coder” (Samantha Knowles), about a 13-year-old girl who builds a mobile app to help kids stay connected to their incarcerated parents.
• “When You Clean A Stranger’s Home” (Sharon Arteaga), focused on what a first-generation high school student and her mom learn about people when cleaning their homes.
Starting as one small California Premiere 21 years ago, LunaFest started 21 years ago as a small Premiere in California, now growing to celebrate the work of more than 170 Filmmakers in 2,700 screenings nationwide, both live and virtual.
It has also helped to raise more than $6.5 million for women’s causes while providing a platform for women and gender nonconforming storytellers.
Food and drinks will be provided by local, women-owned businesses Locale Farm to Table and GhilaDolci.
LunaFest begins at 6 pm with screenings at 7 pm Tickets are $100, $70 for BMoA and Junior League members and are available at bmoa.org/lunafest.
Proceeds from the event benefit both the Bakersfield Museum of Art and the Junior League of Bakersfield.
On display are “Of Rope and Chain Her Bones Are Made,” featuring the unique work of nine Los Angeles-based female artists; “Celebrating BMoA’s Summer Art Camp,” which highlights the work of students ages 2 to 17 who took part in the summer program; “Under the Kern County Sky: Prapat Sirinavarat,” featuring the whimsical work of the Thai-born, Bakersfield-based artist, and “Exploring the Figure: Selections from BMoA’s Permanent Collection,” highlighting the figure in works in a variety of media.
The museum is open from 10 am to 8 pm at 1930 R St. Admission is free.
Bakersfield Art Association
Laura Valenzuela is the featured artist at the Bakersfield Art Association’s Bakersfield Art Center with her display of California landscapes.
Originally a tole painter, Valenzuela transitioned to oil paints after seeing an oil painting of roses at a local craft store in 2008. And she has never looked back.
California landscapes have been the painter’s constant source of inspiration. Starting with local golden hills scattered with spreading oak trees and her favorite haunts in Hart Park, she was later drawn to depicting the Sierra National Forest and the beaches of California’s Central Coast.
Painting has given the artist a new appreciation for the colors of nature in all its varied forms.
A reception will be held from 5 to 8 pm Friday at the center, 1607 19th St.
The art center is also continuing its program with Kern County high schools, displaying work from art classes.
In November, the display consists of student pieces from the classes of Foothill High instructors Corky Blain and Elizabeth Sherwyn and Golden Valley teacher Aaron Wherry.
The reception will be held from 10 am to 4 pm Saturday.
The BAA is highlighting the work of painter Cathy Hocking at Dagny’s Coffee Co.
Central Valley native Hocking’s love of art grew in high school as she learned batik, India ink drawing, how to use pastels and watercolor paints as well as stitching thanks to her teacher.
Inspired by a window painter putting Christmas scenes on business windows, Hocking learned more about the craft and ran her own business painting windows for 15 years.
Thanks to instructors and classes, Hocking has studied mosaic making, Acrylic and oil painting, continuing to develop her skills.
Some of her paintings hang in homes in Arizona, Grover Beach, Huntington Beach and Idaho.
Hocking’s work, including an assortment of florals, is on display at the coffee shop, 1600 20th St.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
.