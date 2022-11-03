Flicks and more this First Friday | Arts & Theater

For this First Friday, the Bakersfield Museum of Art will be abuzz with not only galleries of exceptional art but a one-of-a-kind film festival.

The museum has teamed up with the Junior League of Bakersfield to host LunaFest, a festival highlighting films made by women.

