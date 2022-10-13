Flex NBA to hold second tournament this October 15

Flex NBA is hosting its second-ever Flex NBA Battle Series Tournament. Keep reading to learn more about this weekend’s upcoming tournament and what’s at stake.

The Flex NBA Battle Series Tournament Date: October 15 to 16, 2022



Flex NBA is diving into competitive Gaming with the second-ever Flex NBA Battle Series Tournament. It will take place this weekend, October 15 – 16, 2022. NBA host Jason Zone Fisher will provide commentary for the tournament. The event will be streamed live to a global audience on Twitch. Thirty-two teams will assemble an all-star lineup of NBA players, but only one may stand to win the $10,000 grand prize. In addition to this, the runner-up team will earn $2,000, and the third-place finisher $1,000.

In a statement, Fisher said, “Flex NBA is the coolest thing to hit the Streets in Gaming and sports and I’m so excited that they asked me to host this weekend’s Battle Series. There’s a great Prize waiting for the Winner at the end of the day on Sunday and it’s going to be an action-packed weekend of jams, crossovers, dimes and of course Flexes that only Flex NBA can serve up and dish out. I can’t wait!”

What is Flex NBA?

As a refresher, Flex NBA is a 5-on-5 strategy basketball trading card game created by Sequoia Games. It is a Web 3.0 Metaverse Gaming platform that combines your favorite NBA players and augmented reality. Players use different Flexagon tiles to play on the signature Flex NBA game board. These tiles reflect the players’ total confidence points (CP) on the front, while the back contains the players’ types, levels, and Flexes (signature moves). During gameplay, players use these Flexes to reduce an opponent’s total CP. When the total CP of an opponent’s Flexagon is reduced to zero, that Flexagon is eliminated. Once a player has taken out all of their opponent’s Flexagons, they win.

Each Flexagon contains artist-drawn pieces that, with the help of the Flex NBA Companion App, bring the NBA players to life in 3D and 4K animations and videos. Players can also register their Flexagons to the blockchain, using the unique registration numbers on them.

The Flex NBA Companion App is available for download on the Apple App store and the Google Play store. To learn more about Flex NBA, its gameplay, and the Battle Series, click here. Finally, for more NBA news from us, click here.