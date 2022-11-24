Fleur-de-Links, November 24: Sean Payton linked to 2 separate NFL teams

New Orleans Saints News:



Saints, 49ers release initial injury report ahead of Sunday’s game – Canal Street Chronicles

For Wednesday’s practice, JT Gray, Pete Werner, and Payton Turner did not practice, while Jarvis Landry, Mark Ingram, Ryan Ramczyk, Marshon Lattimore, Cameron Jordan, James Hurst, Andrus Peat, and Marcus Davenport were all limited.

Sean Payton eyeing coaching jobs for 2023, reportedly linked to Chargers, Cardinals – CBS Sports

A new report has linked Sean Payton to the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Chargers for 2023.

New Orleans Saints Chris Olave becoming frontrunner for Offensive Rookie of the year – WDSU

A brief look at Chris Olave’s rookie season stats.

When the Saints offense does this one thing effectively, good things tend to happen – NOLA

Analyzing how the Saints run game has impacted the team’s ability to win games.

Two Saints Make 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalist Cut – 97.3 The Dawg

In addition to Jahri Evans, former Saints cornerback Eric Allen is also a semifinalist for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Photos: Saints players host 2022 Thanksgiving turkey giveaway at Dryades YMCA – New Orleans Saints

Images from Saints players Hosted the team’s annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway.

Saints power rankings: Week 12 – Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints average ranking across multiple power ranking sources is #22, with some sources going as high as #19 and others as low as #25.