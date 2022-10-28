Fletcher, Jackson, Mandarin, White wrap up district titles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four Gateway Conference programs wrapped up district championships on Thursday night and stamped their tickets for the state Playoffs on the first of two nights of football this week.

Fletcher, Jackson, Mandarin and White all wrapped up district titles on Thursday night, punching tickets to next month’s state playoffs.

Fletcher beat First Coast 30-12, giving Coach Ciatrick Fason and the Senators (7-2, 3-0) the District 1-3M title. It is Fason’s second district crown since being hired in 2021.

Jackson completed its stunning turnaround under Coach Christopher Foy by beating Raines 21-12 to win the District 1-2M championship. The Tigers (8-1, 2-0) have won eight consecutive games since a Week 0 loss to Brunswick. But winning a district title is a milestone for Jackson.

The Tigers last won a district championship in 2009, Coach Kevin Sullivan’s final season. They endured nothing but struggles after that. While Jackson reached the Playoffs and finished 5-6 under Quinn Gray in 2010, the slide had started.

Jackson went from 2009 to 2021 without a season above .500. The Tigers could be in line for a No. 1 seed in Region 1-2M.

Mandarin beat Sandalwood 24-14 to win the District 1-4M title and earn its spot in the state playoffs. The Mustangs (5-3, 2-0) won a district crown in Coach Toby Bullock’s first season.

White (6-2, 2-0) rolled to the District 3-2M Championship with a 34-0 rout of Westside.

Week 10 schedule, Florida

district games indicated by an *

Thursday’s results

Baldwin 23, Ribault 16

Beachside 55, St. Joseph 18

Episcopal 41, Wolfson 0*

Fletcher 30, First Coast 12*, won District 1-3M title

Gainesville Buchholz 49, Fleming Island 35*

Jackson 21, Raines 12*, won District 1-2M title

Lake Weir 30, Crescent City 28*

Mandarin 24, Sandalwood 14*, won District 1-4M title

Parker 6, Englewood 0*

White 34, Westside 0*, won District 3-2M title