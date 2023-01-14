Fletcher defeats Mandarin in Gateway Conference final

Fletcher's team celebrates with the Trophy after defeating Mandarin for the 2022-2023 Gateway Conference high school girls soccer Championship on January 13, 2023. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

As a reigning state champion, maybe Fletcher wasn’t thrilled about receiving a No. 3 seed for the Gateway Conference girls soccer tournament.

“They poked the bear,” Senators head Coach Bradley Plummer said.

After Friday night’s final, the number three is on Fletcher’s Minds for a different reason: a third consecutive Gateway Conference championship, after fighting from behind to top Mandarin 2-1 at a cold and blustery Losco Regional Park.

Emma McMurray tied the score Moments after returning from Halftime and Ava Amalberti smashed the game-winner from long range, leading the 2022 Class 6A Champion Senators past Mandarin for the second straight year.

AMALBERTI’S GAME-WINNER MEMORABLE

For Amalberti, explaining the shot that brought home title No. 3 was easier said than done — but no less special.

