Fletcher defeats Mandarin in Gateway Conference final

As a reigning state champion, maybe Fletcher wasn’t thrilled about receiving a No. 3 seed for the Gateway Conference girls soccer tournament.

“They poked the bear,” Senators head Coach Bradley Plummer said.

After Friday night’s final, the number three is on Fletcher’s Minds for a different reason: a third consecutive Gateway Conference championship, after fighting from behind to top Mandarin 2-1 at a cold and blustery Losco Regional Park.

Emma McMurray tied the score Moments after returning from Halftime and Ava Amalberti smashed the game-winner from long range, leading the 2022 Class 6A Champion Senators past Mandarin for the second straight year.

AMALBERTI’S GAME-WINNER MEMORABLE

For Amalberti, explaining the shot that brought home title No. 3 was easier said than done — but no less special.

“I just hit it, took it first touch, first try,” she said. “And it just happened.”

What happened was a Rocket shot into the corner of the net from outside the box, a Strike that sent Fletcher players rising from the bench in anticipation even before the net rippled. The sophomore forward didn’t hesitate after receiving a pass from Sarah Aquino on the right side.

The wings proved crucial for Fletcher, who scored his equalizer in the 42nd minute when McMurray headed home from close range off the cross from right wingback Avery Langlois.

MANDARIN STRIKES FIRST

Buoyed by an increasingly pro-Mandarin crowd filling up with fans attending the subsequent boys game, the Mustangs grasped the upper hand early.

Playing for the counter through the Athletic attacking combination of Taliah Brooks and Adrienne Trerotola, Mandarin largely frustrated the Senators in the opening 40 minutes.

Senior forward Trerotola blasted Mandarin in front with a 30th-minute Rocket inside the far post from outside the penalty area, only moments after Mustangs goalkeeper Riley Fluharty had denied Fletcher with an acrobatic backward lunge into her own net to keep out a dipping shot.

But the wait goes on for the Mandarin girls, who last won a Gateway tournament in 2007. Fletcher’s Halftime adjustments tipped the balance.

“They’re a good team and they’re aggressive,” Plummer said. “We felt like we had to play out of the back a little bit, and our outside center backs really had to get forward and create some numbers and mismatches on the outside.”

FLETCHER BUILDS PLAYOFF MOMENTUM

Don’t look now, but Fletcher (10-4-1) is coming on strong when it matters most — just as they did last year, when they became Duval County’s first-ever public school to win a Florida High School Athletic Association title in either boys or girls soccer.

While they’ve lost nearly half their 2021-22 lineup to graduation, injury or moves outside the area, they’ve gradually built a Sturdy foundation around key building blocks like senior midfielder and Captain Sawyer Reynolds, center back Mia Diaz and longtime starting goalkeeper Taylor Sweat.

Two months ago, an injury-weakened Fletcher dropped his opener 6-0 against national No. 1 Bartram Trail. Now, they’ve won five in a row, and they’ve practically nailed down a playoff berth in a loaded Class 6A that also includes Ponte Vedra and Fleming Island.

The Gateway Conference’s first state champion is now aiming to become the first to repeat. Whatever the seed, the momentum has shifted.

As Plummer would say, the bear is awake.

“This year, we have big goals, and we want to do the same things we did last year… We want to hold ourselves to a higher standard, since we know that we’re capable of completing the goal,” Reynolds said .