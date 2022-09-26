Flesch wins PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach – Monterey Herald

PEBBLE BEACH — Steve Flesch is likely the least well-known of a rare, successful group of the only five percent of golfers who play left-handed. Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Mike Weir and Bob Charles are the other members.

Left-handed Golfers have won 86 PGA Tour events with the Quintet combining for 75 titles and the only lefties with more than one win.

Flesch, 55, who won four PGA Tour events dating to 2003, also now has three victories on the PGA Tour Champions circuit.

Flesch birdied the first four holes and then overtook Steven Alker, Ernie Els and Paul Stankowski with a birdie on the 18th Sunday from 7 feet to claim the PURE Insurance Championship by a stroke.

It was Flesch’s second win this season and he finished with a 4-under 68 at Pebble Beach Golf Links en route to an 11-under 205 total. Flesch earned $330,000 of the $2.2 million purse in the 19th annual event.

“I kind of started out today with a nothing-to-lose attitude,” said Flesch who was victorious at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in May. “I’ve had a good year, albeit not a lot of top-10s like last year when I kind of was rattling them off and playing great.”

Els, the two-time US Open Winner who has 74 career pro titles, shot a tournament-low 64 with a bogey-fee final round. Alker had a 69, Stankowski a 70.

Alker of New Zealand, a non-PGA Tour Winner in 68 career events dating to 2003, has won three PGA Tour Champion events this season and leads the money list. He could have won his fourth title with steady play in the finale. But he failed on the Waning holes.

Alker attempted to reach the green at the par-5 18th hole with his second shot but hit his ball left and into the Pacific Ocean. They finished with a par.

Flesch laid up with his second shot, then a wedge on his third shot to set up his winning putt.

Alker, who eagled the second hole followed by conservative bogeys, held a one-shot cushion staring at the par-3 17th. But he hit his tee shot near a bunker. With an awkward stance, he left his second shot short and missed his par putt to fall to 10 under with Els, who had already finished, and Flesch.

Alker was the only player with three rounds in the 60s.

“This year’s kind of been a little bit of a rollercoaster,” said Flesch, who worked as a television Analyst for two years before joining the PGA Tour Champion circuit in 2007. “I just hung in there, especially in the middle of the back nine. It was easy for me to get down on myself or give the lead away to Steven (Alker) because I know it wasn’t going to be easy to beat Steven coming in on the last few holes at Pebble Beach.”

Brian Gay (67) and Brett Quigley (69) finished at 8-under.

The second round, which had been delayed by fog, was suspended because of Darkness and completed Sunday morning with Stankowski and Ken Duke sharing a one-shot lead at 8 under over Flesch and Alker.

Flesch, who opened with a 6-under 66 at Spyglass Glass Hill Course, shared the lead after Friday’s opening round with Chris DiMarco and Timothy O’Neal, who had 66s at Pebble Beach.

“It’s like you envision winning at Augusta, you envision winning at Pebble Beach,” said Flesch. “There’s been so much history around this great golf course that winning at Pebble Beach is just one of those places you always want to be a champion.

“To have an opportunity to do it today means so much. You know, even though we are over 50 and we’re still playing good golf, these guys are good and it’s hard to win. To win at Pebble Beach just makes it all the more special.”

KJ Choi, the 2021 winner, served as an Assistant Captain for the International Team in the Presidents Cup last week and did not defend his title.