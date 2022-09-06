Flegler Elevated To Men’s Basketball Video Specialist

Chris Flegler has been elevated to video specialist for the Saint Joseph’s men’s basketball program, head coach Billy Lange announced today.

In his new role, Flegler will assist all members of the staff on various duties including video editing, statistical analysis, player development, and other operational and program related duties. Flegler, who served as a Graduate manager for the 2021-22 season, replaces Reggie Cameron, who recently accepted a role with the New York Knicks.

“We are thrilled to announce the hiring of Chris Flegler as video specialist. Chris has elevated our program with his spirit and servant mindset, gaining love and respect from our staff and our team. His coaching journey has been rooted in a selfless and diligent heart and he is most deserving of this opportunity to sharpen our program,” said Lange. “We have been graced with amazing Graduate Managers and watching Reggie Cameron grow in his role here on Hawk Hill and then achieve his dream to be an NBA Assistant Coach was a great honor for both him and Saint Joseph’s basketball.”

Prior to coming to Hawk Hill, Flegler served as a Coach at Fellowship of Christian Athletes in Charlotte, North Carolina. He began his basketball coaching career at Cardozo High School, before accepting an Assistant coaching position at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, helping the Seahawks go 45-14 over a two-year span.

Flegler continued his coaching career at ASA College where he saw the Avengers post a three-year record of 59-22 and advance to the regional tournament all three seasons. A graduate of Livingstone College with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, Flegler served as an Assistant Coach with the Blue Bears for the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.