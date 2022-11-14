Fleetwood’s drought ends, fast Huston, Rory Chasing a double

More Weekly Read: Andy Ogletree’s Odyssey | Tony Finau’s Torrid Streak | A PGA Tour Path for Younger Players? | Brooks Koepka’s Key Reunion

Fore! Things

1. Tony Finau’s win at the Cadence Bank Houston Open was his fourth in his past 30 starts on the PGA Tour.

2. There is just one event left on the PGA Tour’s official fall schedule, this week’s RSM Classic at Sea Island, Ga. Finau is the highest-ranked player in the field.

3. It was a long time between victories for Tommy Fleetwood. The Englishman won the Nedbank Challenge in South Africa, his first win on the DP World Tour in three years. They also won the last Nedbank, played in 2019, and halted due to the pandemic.

4. Tyson Alexander’s tie for second at the Cadence Bank Houston Open is his best finish in just eight career PGA Tour starts. He earned his PGA Tour card via the Korn Ferry Tour’s regular season top 25 finish.

Fore! More Things

1. When Bernhard Langer captured the TimberTech Championship on the PGA Tour Champions last week, it was not only his 44th career win on the 50-and-over circuit but the 11th since he turned 60. Only 34 players in the history of the circuit have won 11 or more times in their senior careers.

2. Due to an odd number of players in the season-ending Charles Schwab Championship, John Huston went out first on Thursday, alone. And it was clear he didn’t mind. Known for being a fast player, Huston played his 18-hole round in 2 hours, 17 minutes. They also shot 65.

3. With the announcement of the Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia as a site for a LIV Golf League event next April, LIV Golf is expected to later announce that an event in Singapore will take place the following week at Sentosa Golf Club. LIV Golf has yet to announce its season-opening event, expected in February.

4. The DP World Tour’s season-ending event is this week in Dubai: the DP World Tour Championship. Rory McIlroy has a chance to become the second player to win the FedEx Cup title and Race to Dubai in the same year. Henrik Stenson did the double in 2013.