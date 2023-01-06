Fleetwood boys basketball beats Hamburg to go to 10-0

Jan. 6—Fleetwood used a fourth-quarter run to pull away from Hamburg on the way to a 63-44 win in a Berks Conference Division III game Thursday at Hamburg.

Jake Karnish scored 12 points of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter for the Tigers, who opened the final eight minutes with a 16-3 run to expand a 33-30 lead to 49-33..

“We missed a lot of shots in the first half,” Fleetwood Coach Terry Sitler said. “I told them the shots are going to fall and keep shooting. And we turned up the pressure in the second half and they turned the ball over a lot more.”

Nate Herb scored five of his 10 points in the decisive run, and Fleetwood extended its lead to 20 points late in the fourth. The Defending division Champion Tigers (3-0, 10-0) outscored the Hawks 30-14 in the fourth quarter.

Early on, both teams struggled to put the ball in the basket.

In the first quarter, Hamburg (2-1, 7-4) took an 8-2 lead before Fleetwood could get anything going. Kevin McFarland scored six first-quarter points to help the Hawks take a 10-8 lead after one.

The second quarter was also a low-scoring affair. Fleetwood outscored Hamburg 8-3 to lead 16-13 at the half.

“We didn’t take care of business doing the little things, the effort, or the intensity,” said Hawks Coach Kevin McFarland, also the father of the Hamburg player. “The little things matter and in a tight game like that against a good team, you have to take care of the little things.”

The third quarter is when both teams were able to knock down some shots. Hamburg’s Xander Menapace scored seven of his team-high 17 points in the third quarter.

With Fleetwood holding just a three-point lead, it seemed it would be a tense fourth quarter.

However, that is when the Hawks could not stop the Tigers’ offense.

“It was a team win today for sure,” Sitler said. “We got the shots to fall in the second half”.

Aiden Soumas scored 11 points for the Tigers.

Kevin McFarland had 15 points for Hamburg.

Fleetwood will take on East Stroudsburg North in a non-league game on Saturday at Fleetwood. Hamburg will look to get back on track Tuesday at Schuylkill Valley in a league game.