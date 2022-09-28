Flashy Lipinski’s goal speaks to growth in confidence in the second season

Giants’ Jaden Lipinski on his between-the-legs goal against Everett: “Me being older, I feel like I have confidence to maybe try some things like that.” PNG

Article content With a pause in his stride and a flick of his wrist, Jaden Lipinski offered an idea of ​​his growing comfort level In this second season for him with the Vancouver Giants.

Article content After being sprung down the right side by a stretch pass from Giants defenseman Tom Cadieux, Lipinski pulled the puck back between his feet as he was cutting across the lip of the crease and chipped it back far side past Everett netminder Braden Holt for what wound up the Lone Vancouver goal in a 4-1 loss on Saturday.

Article content The between-the-legs try is something we’ve started to witness more frequently over the past two or three years across top hockey levels. It’s still a play that takes a degree of confidence and Lipinski opting to pull it out of his bag of tricks this early in the WHL season has to be a positive for Giants fans. The rangy center from Scottsdale, Ariz., took steps with his game down the stretch and through the Playoffs last season, and he looks ready to play an even bigger role with this current Giants’ incarnation. He was arguably Vancouver’s best player in the opening weekend that featured a 4-3 Shootout loss to the Seattle Thunderbirds and then the Everett setback, including that tally.

Article content “I wasn’t trying to be flashy,” Lipinski, 17, said. “It was just a way to go against the grain. I feel like if I didn’t go through the legs he would have had it. It was instinct and I’m glad it worked out. “Me being older, I feel like I have confidence to maybe try some things like that. I think it definitely speaks to that.”

Article content

Article content Giants Coach Michael Dyck, who agreed that the between-the-legs try speaks to Lipinski’s current confidence, added: “It was a great play. In that instance, they drew him from one side to the other and opened things up.” The Giants first came across Lipinski at a tournament in Scottsdale while they were checking in on his linemate, Colton Langkow, who Vancouver had selected in the fourth round of the 2019 WHL Draft. Lipinski had been passed over in the draft and Vancouver went about having him added to their protected list. They made the Giants out of training camp last season, starting out by receiving fourth-line minutes. His ice time would increase as the year played out. He had eight goals and 17 points in 68 regular-season games and then one goal and four points in 12 playoff matches.

Article content He spent much of the off-season at home in Arizona, and says he’s added about 10 pounds. He’s listing himself at 208 pounds on his 6-foot-3 frame. “He’s bigger and stronger and I think a step quicker,” Dyck said. “We saw improvement from him throughout last year and a big part of it was him coming out of his shell. I think everybody goes through a transition as a rookie and especially a kid who isn’t used to the speed and the size (in the WHL). “A big part of things is that confidence. Once he felt confident that he belonged here and could play here … you definitely saw the growth after Christmas and in the Playoffs he went to another level.” Lipinski added: “Having one year under your belt definitely helps. The speed of the game is a bit slower. And there are guys you’ve been playing with for the past year and you have some chemistry.” Because of his December birthday, this is Lipinski’s first NHL Draft year. With his size and the way his game is trending, he should get some interest. He says he’s keeping that out of his mind. “I’m just trying to focus on one game at a time. We’ll see where I end up but I’m just enjoying being around my teammates and enjoying being in junior hockey,” he said. [email protected] twitter: @SteveEwen

