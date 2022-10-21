Flashes Fall to Bulls in Thursday’s MAC Volleyball Contest

Next Match: at Buffalo 10/21/2022 | 6:00 p.m ESPN3 October 21 (Fri) / 6:00 p.m at Buffalo History

BUFFALO, NY – Kent State fell to host Buffalo, 3-0 (21-25, 12-25, 21-25), in a Mid-American Conference volleyball Matchup inside of Alumni Arena on Thursday evening.

The Golden Flashes (12-9, 3-7 MAC) played from behind most of the night and posted a hitting percentage (.091) under .100 for just the second time this season. Senior Savannah Matthews and freshman Mia Soerense shared the team lead with seven kills. Fifth-year Lana Strejcek added six kills, two solo blocks and one block assist for a team-high 8.5 points. Graduate student Alex Haffner totaled 24 assists and Graduate student Erin Gardner led the back row with 15 digs.

How it Happened…

Set 1: While never leading, Kent State stayed within three points for most of the first set, but Buffalo used a 4-0 run to lead by five. The Golden Flashes fought back to within two points twice but were unable to pull even.

Set 2: Following a 3-3 start, the Bulls took control. Kent State struggled to find a rhythm on offense and totaled just six kills in the set.

Set 3: The Flashes lost the first five points but stormed back to lead 12-9. Buffalo reclaimed the lead with another five-point spurt and closed the match with an 11-5 run.

Up Next for the Flashes

Kent State seeks a series split when it faces Buffalo again Friday at 6 pm

Follow the Flashes

Be sure to follow Kent State Volleyball on TwitterInstagram and Facebook for news and updates about the squad.