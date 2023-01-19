Flashback: When Saquon Barkley Passed the Torch to Miles Sanders at Penn State

On Saturday night in Philadelphia, Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders meet in the NFC Divisional Round, the epic next stage of their NFL careers.

Barkley and Sanders, Pro Bowl running backs for the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, combined for more than 2,500 yards rushing in seasons that represented a Renaissance (Barkley) and a breakthrough (Sanders).

So it’s remarkable to recall six years ago, when they sat together as teammates for the last time, and Barkley passed the Torch to Sanders at Penn State.

