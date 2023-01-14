Flames score 4 goals in 2nd period, hold off Stars 6-5

DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday.

Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in its last five games (3-0-2).

Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win the Matchup of backup goaltenders.

Joe Pavelski had two goals and an assist for the Stars, who are winless in two straight and four of their last six games. Tyler Seguin had a goal and an assist and Jamie Benn and Colin Miller also scored for Dallas. Scott Wedgewood made 30 saves.

Seguin started the Stars’ rally, scoring from the slot with 46 seconds remaining in the second period. Pavelski scored at 7:19 and 12:54 of the third, and Miller cut the deficit to one at 15:23.

Lewis and Lindholm scored on the power play to match the team high for power-play goals this season after the Flames were shut out with the man advantage in five of their previous six games.

The six goals allowed matched the most this season by Dallas, which went into play second in the NHL with a 2.55 goals-against average.

Kadri, Tanev and Andersson also had an assist.

Kadri’s goal at 13:07 through traffic from 35 feet for a 4-1 lead was unsuccessfully challenged by Dallas for being offside. Tanev’s drive from the right point was Calgary’s last of the period, at 17:57, giving the Flames a 6-1 lead.

Mangiapane scored only 25 seconds in on the game’s first shot on goal, a backhander at the crease on a pass by Blake Coleman from behind the goal line that ricocheted off Mikael Backlund.

UP NEXT

Flames: Will end a five-game Central Division road trip on Monday against the Nashville Predators.

Stars: Will begin a three-game Pacific Division road trip on Monday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

