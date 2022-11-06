Flame Boys Club finish 5th

Flame Boys Club finished 5th in the Cute Premier Division Handball League’ 2022 beating Menjis Krira Chakra by 41-39 goals in a place deciding match at the Shaheed (Capt) M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium this Sunday.

In the day’s other place deciding match, Dhaka Mariner Youngs Club finished 7th beating Surjodaya Boys Club by 41-32 points Sunday afternoon.

The title deciding match between Prime Sporting Club and Narinda Pragoti Sangha will be held on Monday (Nov 7) at 3 pm while the 3rd place-deciding match between Bangla Club and Jurain Janata Club will also be held on Monday at 1:30 pm at the same venue.

Secretary of the Ministry Youth and Sports Mesbah Uddin will be the chief guest in Monday’s final and will distribute the Champions and runners-up trophies at the closing ceremony to be chaired by President of Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) AKM Nurul Fazal Bulbul.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Sporting Club managed a final berth as the Group A Champions outplaying Arambagh KS by 55-17 goals while Narinda Pragoti Boys Club emerged B Group Champions to reach the final beating Bangla Club 46-36 goals.