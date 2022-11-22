Flag football Playoffs set – The Newnan Times-Herald

SeAnna Johnson (No. 24) and the Trinity Christian Lady Lions will travel to McDonough next week for their first and second-round playoff games.

The flag football regular season concluded last week, and the 2022 Playoffs are set.

Three local teams qualified to play in the postseason and will be in the fight for a state championship.

The Playoffs start next Tuesday night, Nov. 29, where the first and second rounds are part of a doubleheader at the top seed’s home.

By their win last week over Trinity Christian, the East Coweta Lady Indians are the Champions of Area 2. They will play Northside Warner Robins (6-6) in the first game, while Luella (10-1) will play Mundy’s Mill (9 -2) in the second game. The winners of those two will play in the second-round game immediately following.

The Trinity Christian Lady Lions finished second in Area 2 and will travel to McDonough, the Area 3 champion. The Lady Lions will play the Veterans Lady Warhawks (8-4) in the first round, and a win there would send them to the second round to play the Winner of the McDonough (12-0) vs. Jonesboro (5-3) game.

The Northgate Lady Vikings were the third local team to qualify. They finished fourth in Area 2 and will travel to play Westside Macon (11-0), the top seed from Area 1, in the first round. The Winner of that game will face the Winner of the Morrow (6-2) vs. Eagles Landing (9-2) contest in the second round.

For those who advance, the third round of the Playoffs will begin on Thursday, Dec. 1.