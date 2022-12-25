FL Legend Skinner shines in first Collegiate season

FOUNTAIN LAKE — Lady Cobra volleyball fans already knew how special Sophie Skinner was on the court, but the Fountain Lake Legend translated her game to the Collegiate level and excelled in her first season away from home.

Skinner didn’t just see playing time as a freshman at the University of Texas at Arlington, she thrived. The four-time All-State setter led the Mavericks in assists with 692 and played 104 sets, the second most on the team.

“I was confident,” Skinner said. “I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to earn my spot.’ I didn’t think it would happen that fast. It was a little surprising to me. After our first tournament, I was starting. Not that it would be harder, but I thought it might not come as fast. I was really happy, obviously. I really wasn’t expecting it so fast.”

The UT-Arlington volleyball team shares its arena, College Park Center, with the WNBA’s Dallas Wings.

When Skinner first stepped onto the court for her collegiate debut, the Fountain Lake native felt the butterflies.

“The stadium is just so big,” she said. “We had obviously practiced in the gym before but when we came to warm up and all the people were there and all the lights were flashing I was like, ‘Holy cow, this is actually happening.’ It was very surreal. I was so nervous.”

Skinner adjusted to the bright lights quickly and settled into her role.

“Then once I started playing obviously I was having fun,” she said. “It came very naturally after that. After that first game it was easy. That first game, there were a lot of nerves.”

Part of being a Collegiate athlete is getting familiar with new teammates and making friends away from the floor.

Skinner adapted to college volleyball life both on and off the court with help from junior Brianna Ford.

“She’s a stud on the outside and right side,” Skinner said. “She kind of took me under her wing. Ever since she kind of started taking me in and we started hanging out outside of volleyball, I felt more comfortable with the team because it was a different group of girls and I wasn’t used to it. She made me feel very at home and it was very easy to open up to the girls after that.”

Skinner continued to thrive throughout the season, and the Western Athletic Conference named Skinner to its All-Freshman Team after her successful first year in blue and orange.

The Mavericks finished the conference season with a 9-5 record before losing to Utah Valley 3-1 in the first round of the WAC tournament.

After the early exit from the conference tourney, Skinner wasn’t expecting too many accolades for her team.

“I was so happy,” she said. “Getting WAC All-Freshman Team I was so excited and I was so happy.”

Adding to her 692 assists, Skinner also finished the season with 156 digs, 29 kills, 21 aces and nine blocks over 26 matches.

Skinner’s young, storied volleyball career included plenty of long days and nights growing up, but the Lady Cobra quickly realized just how intense the level of play is at the Collegiate level.

The intense competition plus the added challenge of college coursework made for long hours of hard work, but Skinner adapted.

“We played volleyball for four hours everyday for five days a week,” she said. “Like yeah when I was in high school from 5 to 10 at night I was playing volleyball, but it wasn’t as intense and as driven as it was in college. Having our weight lifting period before volleyball was different for me. The intense hours were a lot.”

Playing sports on the Division I level in college also makes for fun media opportunities. Skinner received the full student-athlete experience of long, hard hours but also participated in the fun student-athlete experience of the promotion of the volleyball team.

“Our media team at UTA I would say can compete with some of the best SEC schools,” Skinner said. “Our media team is crazy good. I don’t know if it’s because we don’t have a football team and they focus so much on the other sports like volleyball and basketball.”

In an Oct. 22 tweets from the school’s volleyball account, Skinner is seen posing in the match day graphic while tipping the brim of a cowboy hat.

“They get the word out,” Skinner said. “When we have a game there’s so many fliers and all of this stuff and we’re trying to interact with the community. I just wasn’t expecting that. That was something that was a whole new shock to me. Me and other freshman teammates were like, ‘Holy cow, this is crazy.'”

Video clips and graphics are integral parts of the Athletic world across social media.

“Some of the media stuff they would put out, they would record us and they would send it out to us,” Skinner said. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is so cool and this is good.’ I would share it all over my media. That was really cool.”

Skinner said something that drew her to UT-Arlington were the facilities, and noted sharing a facility with the Dallas Wings is “pretty crazy.” She described College Park Center as the best gym in the WAC.

“Our intro video before the games, that’s my favorite part of every game,” Skinner said. “All the lights turn off and we have all the flashing lights and stuff. On the jumbotron they have our intro video. My mom said every single team’s jaw drops. Not a lot of schools have that and if they do have it it’s not to the extent of us. That was something that was really cool.”

From leading the team in assists, to being on the court for 104 sets, to making the WAC All-Freshman team, the Lady Cobra Legend did quite well for herself in her first collegiate season in Texas.

Skinner said while Fountain Lake might not be one of the largest high schools in the nation that produces the biggest volleyball players, students from Fountain Lake can still dream big and excel at anything at the highest level.

“I hope it inspires them,” she said. “I want them to know just because you’re coming from a small town, a small school, you can do whatever you want. I don’t want it to hold people back. It didn’t hold me back. … I wish they don’t have that Mindset of, ‘Oh I’m in a small school, I can’t go big.’ Because you can.”