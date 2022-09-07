Fixing the NBA 2K23 Ratings & Ranking the NBA’s Best Players

Every season, prior to the start of the NBA’s training camp, the latest installation of the famous video franchise that’s based around the league–NBA 2K–releases for fans to play with their favorite players and teams in a simulation.

The players in these games are assigned certain ratings by the game developers that determine how great a player they are within the game. These ratings typically range from 60-99, with the best players in the NBA being assigned the highest rating within the game as a result of their on court success in real life.

However, when the ratings of each player are released, the majority of fans react with Outrage as a result of the ratings not matching up with their perception of each player.

For the latest installation of the NBA 2K Franchise, NBA 2K23, the company just recently released their 10 highest rated players in the game.

Here is how the top 10 players in NBA 2K23 should actually be ranked and rated.

Giannis Antetokounmpo – 98 Overall

Giannis Antetokounmpo has established himself as the best player in the NBA and the league’s most dominant force. In the past four seasons, the Greek Freak has built up a Hall of Fame resume. Antetokounmpo has received four consecutive All-NBA First Team selections, four consecutive NBA All-Defensive First Team selections, four consecutive All-Star selections as a starter (in addition to the two other Appearances from the two years prior), back-to- back NBA MVP Awards in 2019 & 2020, the 2020 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award, a spot on the list of the NBA’s Top 75 players in history, and on top of it all an NBA Championship paired with the NBA Finals MVP Award in 2021. One can make the case that in the totality of the regular season and postseason, no player provides as much on-court impact as Antetokounmpo. He has consistently averaged over 25 points per game on elite scoring efficiency while providing elite advantage creation offensively while consistently providing historically great help defense. The flaws that had limited his success in the postseason have also been corrected as he’s progressed as a jump shooter, court mapper, and passer that have all helped him deal better with the extra defensive attention he receives. Giannis Antetokounmpo has earned the honor of being recognized as the best player in the NBA and the top rated player in NBA 2K23.

Nikola Jokic – 97 overall

Nikola Jokic has become one of the most unique and game-changing offensive players in NBA history. The reigning back-to-back MVP has elevated the Denver Nuggets offense to great success despite not having his two best complimentary players, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., for much of the 2022 season. Jokic blends his ultra efficient volume scoring at all three levels with arguably the best exploitative passing ability in the history of the NBA. With how Sensational he has been over the past two seasons, he has well deserved a spot to be ranked among the group of the second highest rated players in NBA 2K23.

Stephen Curry – 97 overall

Stephen Curry is inching closer–if not already there–to attaining status as one of the ten Greatest basketball players in NBA history. Although arguably the Greatest point guard of all-time was coming off a relatively down regular season for his all-time standards, he followed it up with a Fantastic playoff run that was capped off by a tremendous NBA Finals performance that included his historic game four explosion against the NBA’s best defense that resulted in him winning his first Finals MVP award. Given how Curry had yet another dominant regular and postseason, and has been consistently dominating at an all-nba to all-time great level every year he has been healthy since 2013, there should be no debate that he belongs with the second highest rated players in NBA 2K23.

Luka Doncic – 97 overall

Luka Doncic has had one of the greatest starts to a career in NBA history. Since his second season, he has been a lock to make the All-NBA First team and has proven to be one of the most Lethal Offensive talents the game has ever seen. Doncic is arguably the league’s most proficient isolation scorer who is able to score effectively in a multitude of different ways, most frequently by using his frame to barrel to the rim or using his patented stepback jumper. Aside from his scoring, what makes Doncic one of the most dangerous offensive players of all-time is his ability to manipulate his scoring threat and rim pressure into creating open shots for his teammates with the use of his all-time great passing. Establishing himself as one of the best Offensive engines of all-time at only the age of 23, Luka Doncic has more than earned his spot among the second highest rated players in NBA 2K23.

Joel Embiid – 97 overall

Joel Embiid has had one of the most underdisuccsed stretches of all-time great basketball we have ever seen from an NBA superstar. The back-to-back MVP runner up has established himself as arguably the best and most dangerous scorer and scoring threat in the NBA over the past two seasons and has turned his one biggest flaw, his playmaking ability, into a legitimate strength. Coupled with his offensive dominance, Embiid is one of the ten best Defenders in the NBA as a result of being an elite rim protector and an elite drop big. Embiid has been very unlucky in regards to injuries in comparison to his counterparts, but his MVP level play has warranted him a spot among the second highest ranked players in NBA 2K23.