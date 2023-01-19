FiveThirtyEight Grades Arizona Cardinals WR AJ Green as Worst in NFL

The Arizona Cardinals will undergo a massive roster change this offseason. Per OverTheCap, 37 players in Arizona will need decisions made on their future as they head into free agency, yet few have accomplished as much as WR AJ Green has in his career.

Green once dominated NFL fields with every step, leaping over helpless defenders and coming down with any ball thrown in his direction.

Yet those days are far in the past. After signing with the Cardinals in 2021, he posted a modest 54 receptions for 848 yards and three receiving touchdowns – not shabby playing second fiddle to DeAndre Hopkins and James Conner scoring what felt like twice a game on the ground.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button