Five wildest Moments from NFL Week 13: Browns defense outscores offense; ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ beats Dolphins

NFL Week 13 provided us with some incredible matchups. Deshaun Watson returned to the playing field AND returned to Houston all in the same week, the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Denver Broncos without Lamar Jackson, the Green Bay Packers came back from down 13 points to beat the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals upset the Kansas City Chiefs.

This week was all about reunions, rematches and revenge. Some got that revenge, such as AJ Brown. Others didn’t, like Patrick Mahomes. There were plenty of “wild” moments from another amazing NFL Sunday. Which Moments made our top five list? Let’s begin with the Miami Dolphins’ incredible start against the 49ers.

5. Dolphins score on first play from scrimmage

The Dolphins’ trip to The Bay to take on the San Francisco 49ers was a bit of a revenge game. First-year head Coach Mike McDaniel was game-planning against his former boss, and the duo of Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert were toting the rock against their former team. People forget that this was also a revenge game for wide receiver Trent Sherfield — who spent last year with the 49ers.

Sherfield is in the midst of his best NFL season, and McDaniel called his number on the first play of the game. It turned out to be a good decision.

The Packers were down nine points to the Bears Entering the final quarter, but ended up winning by nine points. One of the reasons Green Bay was able to orchestrate the comeback was because of the Rookie Christian Watson. They caught three passes for 48 yards, and this touchdown in the second quarter.

Watson has seven receiving touchdowns in the last four games — which leads the NFL in that span. Those seven touchdown receptions are tied for the second most by a rookie in a four-game span in NFL history. Randy Moss had eight in a four-game span in 1998.

His special reception wasn’t the only touchdown Watson scored, however, as he also took a reverse 46 yards to the house to put the game on ice.

3. Deshaun Watson offense touchdown-less

Watson’s suspension concluded this past week, and he suited up for his first regular-season game since Jan. 3, 2021 is Sunday. Against his former team in the Houston Texans, he completed 12 of 22 passes for just 131 yards and an interception. Nick Chubb also disappointed Fantasy owners with just 80 yards rushing on 17 carries. Yet, the Cleveland Browns won 27-14. Where did all those points come from?

Donovan Peoples-Jones returned a punt for a touchdown, Denzel Ward returned a fumble for a touchdown, Tony Fields II had a pick six and then Cade York added two field goals. Those 27 points are the most points scored by a team without an Offensive touchdown since 1999, when the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 29-10! Sunday also marked the first game in Browns history where they had a punt return touchdown, a pick six and a fumble return touchdown in the same game. It’s the first time any team has accomplished this since the 2014 Packers.

2. AJ Brown makes a second chance count

Philadelphia Eagles wideout AJ Brown wanted to embarrass his former team in the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, and that’s exactly what he did. They caught eight passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Early in the second quarter, Jalen Hurts hit Brown for an apparent 40-yard score along the right sideline.

However, it turned out Brown had come down out of bounds, and the catch/touchdown did not count. No problem. The Eagles just went right back to Brown, this time on the left side of the field. Touchdown.

Brown ended up catching another touchdown early in the third quarter for a total of two on the day. It’s pretty remarkable, as the Titans wide receivers have just four receiving touchdowns as a unit this season. Brown has a whopping nine.

This was the shock of the week for me. I made the Dolphins upsetting the 49ers a best bet, as Tagovailoa still hasn’t lost a game in which he’s finished this season. Yes, I knew he was without his two starting Offensive tackles. That’s just how much faith I have in Coach McDaniel.

When Jimmy Garoppolo went down with his Unfortunate season-ending injury, I thought, “Wow, wrap it up. The Dolphins are definitely winning this game.” Quick. The Dolphins led for just about four minutes of game time in the eventual 33-17 loss. Tagovailoa completed 18 of 33 passes for 295 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and looked rather inaccurate at times. Miami also had four second-half turnovers that hurt its cause.

Seventh-round pick Brock Purdy replaced Garoppolo under center, and completed 25 of 37 passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns and a pick, and looked rather solid. Christian McCaffrey helped him with 146 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown, but it’s pretty amazing this 49ers team defeated one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL with a Mr. Irrelevant at quarterback. It has me wondering if Purdy could be the next Jimmy G, if you will. I won’t be quick to count out Kyle Shanahan. I learned that this week.