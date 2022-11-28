Five wildest Moments from NFL Week 12: Raiders flagged for karate, Tom Brady has 218-game streak ended

Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season wasn’t wild, it was insane. We had one-handed, game-tying touchdowns with 32 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, upset victories and a couple of bold head coaches who decided to go for two points and the win instead of kicking the game-tying extra point. I mean, Sunday was the first time in NFL history when four teams won after trailing by seven-plus points in the final two minutes of regulation!

Which Moments this week truly blew our minds? Below, we will break down five of the most wild Moments from NFL Sunday in Week 12. Let’s start with the Chicago Bears’ Bizarre quarterback situation.

5. Bears QB musical chairs

On Sunday against the New York Jets, Trevor Siemian was set to start for the injured Justin Fields. However, Siemian suffered an oblique injury in pregame warmups, and Nathan Peterman was named the new starter by the team.

If that wasn’t wild enough, Reporters in the press box were then told that the Bears starting quarterback would be a game-time decision. When Chicago’s offense took the field for the first time, it was Siemian leading the unit. Just a Bizarre situation.

After the game, Siemian said he was embarrassed by the injury.

“Honestly, I’m more embarrassed,” Siemian said, via Shaw Local. “You get an injury and I’ve got guys [on the team] in Week 12 going through hell and I had like a non-contact thing show up. So yeah, not ideal, but everybody’s going through something at this point.”

Siemian threw for 179 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the 31-10 loss.

4. Flagged for karate



Ameer Abdullah got the scoring started for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, as he took a Derek Carr pass 18 yards for the touchdown.

Abdullah decided to celebrate by showing off his karate moves. All well and good, but he made contact with Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs with his kicks, which resulted in a 15-yard penalty. I think Abdullah probably knew what he was doing.

3. Derrick Henry fumbles right before the end zone

The Tennessee Titans were unable to avenge last year’s postseason loss they suffered at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals, but they did give us a pretty incredible touchdown that was one of the plays of the day. In the second quarter, star running back Derrick Henry took a pass 69 yards, but fumbled right before reaching the end zone! Thankfully for the Titans, Rookie wideout Treylon Burks followed the play, and fell on the loose ball in the end zone for his first career touchdown. What a weird way to score your first touchdown as a receiver.

This play was the Titans’ longest from scrimmage this season, and their longest pass play over the last two seasons. Henry Fantasy owners were probably a bit miffed. This was the first time in five years he had more receiving yards than rushing yards in a game.

2. Tom Brady has an amazing streak ended

There was something weird in the air in Cleveland this Sunday. The Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in a game that required overtime. David Njoku caught an incredible touchdown to tie the game with just 32 seconds remaining, and then Nick Chubb scored the game-winning touchdown in the extra period. It marked the first time where Tom Brady lost after being up by seven or more points in the final two minutes of regulation. Previously, he was 218-0.

I had a feeling the Jaguars were going to do something weird this week, which led me to take them to cover the spread in my Picks column. My gut feeling was right, but I couldn’t have predicted how the game would end. The Ravens led 19-10 with six minutes remaining, but the Jaguars came back to win, 28-27.

After a Jamal Agnew touchdown to trim the deficit to two points, Gus Edwards fumbled on the Ravens’ very next play from scrimmage. That led to a Jaguars field goal that gave Doug Pederson’s Squad the lead, but then the Ravens answered with a touchdown drive of their own — sparked by this ridiculous 62-yard pass to the ageless DeSean Jackson.

Josh Oliver capped the drive with a 12-yard touchdown, and Mark Andrews came through on the two-point conversion. Now down seven points, Trevor Lawrence had two minutes to make something happen. After getting behind the sticks thanks to a sack, Lawrence converted a fourth-and-5 with the help of Zay Jones. Two plays later, the second-year signal-caller hit Christian Kirk to get into Enemy territory.

Actually, how about you just watch what happened.

Lawrence was SLINGING it. It’s wild what he can do when he’s throwing the football with confidence, but we aren’t done just yet.

An extra point would just tie the game with 14 seconds remaining, so Pederson decided to make the bold choice and go for two and the win. Lawrence went back to Jones for that critical play.

However, we STILL aren’t done.

After Lamar Jackson hit Oliver for 12 yards to get to the Jaguars’ 49-yard line, the Ravens had time to bring on Justin Tucker to attempt a 67-yard field goal. It would be the longest made field goal in NFL history. The kick looked good, but came up just short.

Just an Unreal ending. The Ravens are the fourth team in NFL history to lead by more than one score in each of their first 11 games. The other three teams to accomplish this started their seasons 11-0. However, the Ravens are 7-4.

The Jaguars scored a total of 18 points in the fourth quarter. Lawrence completed 29 of 37 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns. It was his third career three-touchdown game, and he earned a career-high passer rating of 129.8. Jones was his favorite target, as he caught 11 passes for 145 yards. The Jaguars are going to be an interesting team to watch moving forward.