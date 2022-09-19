Five volleyball games to see in Brevard County for week of Sept. 19

Support local Journalism by unlocking Unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com. Click here to explore subscription options.

High school volleyball in Brevard is moving along with less than a month until the district tournaments begin.

Some teams have already established themselves by making statement wins, and some are still battling to get big wins.

Here are some games to see this week as teams continue to prepare for the post season:

West Shore at Bayside; Monday, 7 p.m

Bayside has been one of the teams to see this season and could be a team to watch come playoff time.

After wins over Satellite and Palm Bay last week, the Bears are starting to shape into tough competitors.

West Shore will be opening the week with a real challenge as it looks to upset the Bears at home.

Merritt Island at Edgewood; Tuesday, 7 p.m

The Mustangs had another consistent week of play last week after winning matches against Astronaut and Cocoa Beach.

They have not dropped a set to a Brevard County opponent since their 3-1 win over Holy Trinity on Aug. 25.

Edgewood also had wins over Brevard opponents last week as well with a 3-1 defeat of Rockledge and a straight set win over Cocoa.

With the schools being located less than two miles from each other on Merritt Island and having good seasons to this point, it should be expected for this game to attract a large crowd.

Guest at Melbourne; Wednesday, 7 p.m

Last season Viera defeated Melbourne in both meetings between the teams, with one of those wins being in the district championship game.

Once again Viera is looking like a strong favorite to lead the district, so this is a chance for the Bulldogs to challenge the Hawks before the start of the district tournament.

The Hawks still haven’t lost to another team in the county, so Melbourne may be looking to be the first team in Brevard to win a win over the Hawks.

Space Coast at Edgewood; Thursday, 7:15 p.m

This Matchup will be another interesting game featuring the Red Wolves. After an early week battle against Merritt Island, they will have to square off with Space Coast.

The Vipers are 6-2 this season and have been playing good volleyball.

These two teams could produce a five-set thriller to close out the week.

Satellite at Holy Trinity; Thursday, 6:30 p.m

Both the Scorpions and the Tigers are two teams that have a history of being talented.

Satellite battled Bayside last week and ultimately fell in five sets. Although they lost the match, taking Bayside to five sets shows a lot of promise for the Scorpions.

Holy Trinity scored a couple of dominant wins this season over teams like Edgewood and Astronaut.

This could potentially be another game that goes five sets.