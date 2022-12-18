Five top teams face nailbiters, Cowboys a bad loss

Some of the NFL’s best teams were pushed to the brink in Week 15.

But only one of them suffered a demoralizing defeat.

The Dallas Cowboys (loss) and Kansas Chiefs (win) went to overtime Sunday, while the Philadelphia Eagles withstood a tough challenge on the road. On Saturday, the Buffalo Bills needed a game-winning field goal as time expired, and the Minnesota Vikings needed the biggest comeback in NFL history.

But hey, it’s all about surviving and advancing.

WINNERS, LOSERS FROM SATURDAY:Vikings make history; Josh Allen shines

Follow every game: Latest NFL Scores and Schedules

NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE:Chiefs wrap up AFC West, but Cowboys need help to clinch

So, what did this week say about each team heading into the final three weeks of the season? Was their performance a clear sign of weakness or a valiant display against adversity?

Let’s examine:

Cowboys fall to Jaguars on the road

Dak Prescott could only look on in disbelief as the Jaguars celebrated their game-winning interception returned for a touchdown in overtime.

Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Prescott for the second time in the game, and returned it 52 yards to hand a 40-34 loss to the Cowboys (10-4).

A week after Surviving a challenge from the lowly Houston Texans, the Cowboys had a 27-10 lead in the third quarter before Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw three straight touchdowns to take a 31-27 lead.

The Cowboys were unable to put away the Jaguars after taking a 34-31 lead with 3:02 left, as the Jaguars (6-8) kicked a game-tying field goal to force overtime. And falling in overtime showed the Cowboys are flawed.

Outlook: The Cowboys have won several close games this season, and could still be the highest-ranked wildcard team in the Playoffs in the NFC. But despite their talent, they can still be vulnerable in high-pressure situations. And that doesn’t bode well for a team chasing its first Super Bowl since the 1995 season.

Chiefs outlast Texans in Houston

The Chiefs and Houston Texans went to overtime on Sunday – a sentence many did not expect to be uttered heading into this game.

Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon scored on a 26-yard touchdown run in OT to help Kansas City (11-3) survive and clinch its seventh straight AFC West title with a 30-24 win.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Dynasty are still in contention for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff mix, just behind the Bills. But they were pushed to their limit by the Texans, who are the favorite to land the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft with a league-worst 1-12-1 record.

The Chiefs’ biggest problem in this game: Two turnovers and kicker Harrison Butker, who missed an extra point that could’ve helped Kansas City tie at Halftime and the potential game-winning field goal with eight seconds left.

Outlook: Mahomes and the Chiefs will be one of the most feared teams come the postseason, but they can’t repeat similar miscues. For how dominant the Chiefs have been in recent seasons — winning Super Bowl 54 and losing 55 — they have shown they can be exploited.

Eagles improve to 13-1 in Chicago

Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields flexed their dual-threat prowess in this one, with Hurts needing three rushing touchdowns to help the Eagles beat the Bears 25-20.

Fields reached 1,000 yards rushing this season in this game, and Chicago closed the deficit to 17-13 in the third quarter.

The 3-11 Bears were even Lucky the Eagles missed a field goal to end a 19-play drive and extend a 17-13 lead in the fourth quarter.

Outlook: Philadelphia remains the NFL’s best team. The Eagles are one of the toughest teams, and they know how to win tough games. That formula could bode well for the Eagles in the postseason, as they hope to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2017 season. We don’t know yet if they’re better than the Bills or Chiefs, but we could soon find out.

Vikings pull off Miracle win vs. Colts

The Vikings were down 33-0 at Halftime to interim Coach Jeff Saturday and the Colts (4-9-1) are at home. And it was reminiscent of how the Vikings were blown out 40-3 at home by the Cowboys earlier this season.

Minnesota(11-3) had a second half of the ages, mounting a Furious comeback with four of its five touchdowns coming after the 1:13 minute mark in the third quarter, and needing the final seconds of overtime to kick a game-winning field goal.

Even Kirk Cousins ​​was at a loss for words during his postgame interview, asking if their comeback was the biggest in NFL history. It was, Kirk.

Outlook: If there’s one thing the Vikings have proven this season, there’s really no in between. They either light you up offensively, or look completely disengaged in some of the biggest moments. You really don’t know which team will show up on any given game day. They could lose their first playoff game badly or reach the Super Bowl. Okay, maybe not that last part. But do we really know? Do they even know? Either way, they are very much still one of the most entertaining teams this season.

Bills clinch playoff berth in win vs. Dolphins

When the Bills (11-3) are in doubt, they simply call Josh Allen’s number. And more often than not, it’s a decision that seems to work in Buffalo’s favor.

The Bills punted four times during the third quarter and withstood Miami Dolphins (8-6) touchdowns from Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill and a field goal to take a 29-21 lead in the fourth.

Buffalo overcame the deficit when Allen threw a 5-yard touchdown to Dawson Knox with 9:02 remaining and then scored the two-point version.

In the closing minutes, Allen controlled the clock and helped the Bills set up a game-winning field goal by Tyler Bass as time expired to get past Miami 32-29.

Allen and the Bills won their fifth straight game, clinched a playoff spot, took a commanding lead in the AFC East, and remained as the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture after the win.

Outlook: The Bills will go as far as Allen can carry them, a winning formula until meeting the Chiefs in the postseason (two losses). With the Bills hanging onto the No. 1 seed, the Playoffs might run through Buffalo this season, instead of Kansas City like it has the past two years. Home field advantage, especially in wintery Buffalo, could prove to be the difference in the Bills’ pursuit to reach and win the Super Bowl this season.