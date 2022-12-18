Five top teams face nailbiters, Cowboys a bad loss

Some of the NFL’s best teams were pushed to the brink in Week 15.

But only one of them suffered a demoralizing defeat.

The Dallas Cowboys (loss) and Kansas Chiefs (win) went to overtime Sunday, while the Philadelphia Eagles withstood a tough challenge on the road. On Saturday, the Buffalo Bills needed a game-winning field goal as time expired, and the Minnesota Vikings needed the biggest comeback in NFL history.

But hey, it’s all about surviving and advancing.

So, what did this week say about each team heading into the final three weeks of the season? Was their performance a clear sign of weakness or a valiant display against adversity?

Let’s examine:

Cowboys fall to Jaguars on the road

Dak Prescott could only look on in disbelief as the Jaguars celebrated their game-winning interception returned for a touchdown in overtime.

