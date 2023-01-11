Five To Represent Football, Ivy League at Japan-US Dream Bowl in Tokyo

PHILADELPHIA – Announced by the Ivy League on Wednesday afternoon in partnership with the Japan National Football Association, five alumni from the University of Pennsylvania football team will represent the team and the league in the Japan-US Dream Bowl in Tokyo on January 22.

Representing the Ivy League from Penn are quarterback Ryan Glover ’21, running back Isaiah Malcome ’21, wide receiver Ryan Cragun ’22, defensive back Jason McCleod, Jr. ’22 and tight end Shane Sweitzer ’22.

The event will be an All-Ivy League team against the Japan All-Star Team, set for Saturday, January 21 at 11 pm EST (taking place Sunday, January 22 at 1 pm JST) at the National Stadium, built for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. The game will be broadcast live in Japan.

The four former Penn student-athletes will join 48 others from the seven other Ivy institutions led by Penn’s all-time winningest head Coach and current Columbia head Coach Al Bagnoli.

The delegation will arrive in Japan on January 16 and take part in several cultural experiences throughout the trip.

Glover played 16 games over three seasons for the Quakers under center, including 10 as the starter in 2018 where he completed 122 passes for seven touchdowns and 1,482 yards. On the ground, Glover ran the ball 100 times for 300 yards and a pair of TDs.

Malcome enjoyed tremendous success in his final season at Penn in 2021, starting and appearing in all 10 games at running back, named a Second Team All-Ivy selection. Malcome rushed for 719 yards and six touchdowns, catching 29 passes for 201 yards and a TD. He was the only Ivy running back to have a 200-yard rushing game during the season, doing so with 201 yards and a touchdown against Lehigh on October 9. For his career, Malcome rushed 146 times for 900 yards and six touchdowns. He spent his Graduate transfer year in 2022 at Saginaw Valley State.

Cragun was a force to be reckoned with during his career in University City, appearing in 19 games over three seasons and becoming just the 21st player in program history to record 1,000 career receiving yards. His sophomore season was his best, with 58 catches for 885 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 98.3 yards per game. Cragun recorded the fifth-most receiving yards (208) in a single game in program history at Yale on Oct. 26, 2019. His 1,385 career receiving yards rank 10th in Penn history. Cragun used his Graduate transfer year at UCLA in 2022.

McCleod, Jr. was a stalwart in the secondary for the Quakers during his time at Penn, appearing in 20 games over two seasons. In 2021, he led the Ivy League in pass breakups (15) and passes defended (18) and finished tied for third in interceptions with three. McCleod, Jr. had four games with three or more pass breakups (the most by any player in the Ivy League) and ranked second in the nation in passes defended per game (1.8), ultimately earning Second Team All-Ivy honors. He spent the 2022 season with Sacred Heart using his Graduate student eligibility.

Sweitzer recently completed his fifth year at Penn in the fall and contributed at tight end late in his career. He appeared in seven games during the 2022 season, making three catches for 34 yards. In total, Sweitzer had 11 receptions for 119 yards in 20 games. In his first three years at Penn, he played linebacker for the Quakers.

This event is not unprecedented to Ivy League football as the Ivy Epson Bowl existed between 1989 and 1996. Like the Dream Bowl, the game matched up an Ivy League All-Star team against a Japanese All-Star squad.



