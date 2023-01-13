Five time state championship volleyball Coach Al Rosen retires

LAS CRUCES – Centennial is searching for a new volleyball head coach after five-time state championship coach Al Rosen has retired.

Rosen compiled a 370-96 head coaching record with three state championships, three state runner-up finishes and nine district championships with the Hawks and two state titles at Gadsden.

Rosen began as a head coach at El Paso Horizon after stops as an assistant at Chapin and Irvin.

Rosen is one of five New Mexico volleyball coaches (with at least five titles) to win state championships at multiple schools and Gadsden’s back-to-back state championships in 2010 and 2011 are still the only female team championships at the school.

“Gadsden had never won a girls team championship so it was really big for the community,” Rosen said. “We went around to the Younger kids and the volleyball kids talked to them and they even had a Parade in Anthony. It was kind of a big deal to a small community and just having my daughter (Veronica) on the team as a captain. “

