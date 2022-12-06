Five things we know (and five we don’t) as the season heats up; updated MVP Ranks

The 49ers were a team primed to make a deep playoff run when the weekend began. They’re now a franchise that has to be wondering how it could be so snakebitten at the quarterback position in the span of one season. The broken foot that ended Jimmy Garoppolo’s year — and most likely his career in San Francisco, given that he’s headed for free agency in 2023 — was even more heartbreaking because he had been writing such an inspiring story with his play in 2022. Jimmy G, the former starter who battled his share of injuries and willingly accepted a backup role at the beginning of the year, became the team’s savior after second-year quarterback Trey Lance fractured his right ankle in Week 2. This all could’ve ended with San Francisco hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in February. Instead, the 49ers are turning to Brock Purdy, the last pick in this year’s draft, to help. He certainly played impressively in an emergency role in Sunday’s win over Miami, as he displayed the kind of poise you wouldn’t expect from someone thrust into that situation. But it’s hard to believe a first-year quarterback can deliver like that every week, with so many high-pressure games on the horizon. Whether the team rolls with Purdy, gives the recently signed Josh Johnson a shot or maybe turns to someone like Baker Mayfield, San Francisco will be at a deficit at the sport’s most important position. The 49ers are really good. They aren’t that good.