Five Things to Know: Port Royal Golf Course

By that point in his life, the man had done a few things and been a few places – wins in the Masters, the PGA Championship and curing Ben Hogan of the hooks, for starters – so when Henry Picard strolled the Port Royal Golf Course on the western tip of Bermuda one day in late 1970, his words had some weight.

“This will go down as one of the greatest golf courses in the world,” Picard told a reporter. The reasons he cited involved “natural contours” of the land and the forever x-factor in golf course design, “wind.”

Now, we can excuse Picard for the hyperbole, but give the man credit for this – he was spot-on about the contours and the wind. They are the main ingredients to a delightful recipe for a golf course that has been loved by native golfers, visitors and club pros for decades. Now that it’s a PGA TOUR stage for a fourth straight year, the world’s best players can join the Parade of admirers.

To fully appreciate Port Royal GC, here are Five Things to Know:

A bit of a slow beginning

It was announced in 1965 that the Bermuda government had approved an expenditure of £12,400 (or $35,000) for preliminary work on a new 18-hole golf course in the Southampton parish.

It would give Bermuda eight golf courses, or one per every 6,000 residents. Well, the population of this island hasn’t grown substantially since then – from about 48,000 to 64,000 – and Port Royal remains the eighth golf course, so the ratio is still strong.

Building Port Royal GC clearly was big news at the time, as of course architect Robert Trent Jones was at the top of his profession. But the promised opening of late 1967 came and went, and so did all of 1968 and ’69. Turns out there were a lot of challenging land issues, and it wasn’t until 1970 that the golf course opened.