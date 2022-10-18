Five things to know about the Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State didn’t have a lot of weaknesses last year, but it was clear that the Buckeyes needed to find more consistency on defense. The Buckeyes made some changes to their defensive staff during the offseason as they hired a new defensive coordinator in Jim Knowleswho they were able to steal from Oklahoma State.

Here is how the Ohio State defense looked in 2021 after six games compared to 2022 after six contests, per Steve Helwagen of Bucknuts.

* Total Defense – 2021, 387.3 ypg (76th nationally); 2022, 253.5 ypg (fifth nationally).

* Rushing Defense – 2021, 131.3 ypg (48th nationally); 2022, 93.2 ypg (ninth nationally).

* Passing Defense – 2021, 256.0 ypg (103rd nationally); 2022, 160.3 ypg (seventh nationally).

* Scoring Defense – 2021, 20.5 ppg (40th nationally); 2022, 15.7 ppg (10th nationally).

* Third-Down Conversion Defense — 2021, 41.0 percent (88th nationally); 2022, 27.2 percent (sixth nationally).

That is a massive step in the right direction. For Iowa, the offense has not been there. The Hawkeyes are one of the worst teams in the country in terms of Offensive yards per game and in the lower half of the national rankings in just about every Offensive category.

Iowa’s offense has nine touchdowns on the year, while Ohio State has 41. Granted, Iowa’s defense is second in the Big Ten in scoring defense, although Ohio State’s defense has been solid as well, allowing 15.7 points per game and the most points it has allowed in a game this year is 21 twice.

One area of ​​weakness with this defense could be the cornerbacks as the Buckeyes haven’t had a lot of consistent production on the perimeter.