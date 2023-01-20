Five things to know about Section II basketball this weekend

James Franco

1. The Averill Park girls’ basketball team has proven to be the standard of Excellence in Class A basketball in the area, having captured 13 Sectional and two state Championships since 2006. This weekend, Averill Park and Shenendehowa will serve as hosts for two- game sets Saturday and Sunday. Saturday at Averill Park, the Warriors host Tappan Zee in a rematch of the 2022 state final and Shenendehowa will face Simsbury (Conn). Sunday at Shen, Averill Park takes on Simsbury and Shenendehowa faces Tappan Zee.

2. The Wasaren League boys’ basketball title race has Tamarac at the top of the standings, followed by Hoosic Valley. Two of the league’s top Class C squads are Stillwater and Saratoga Central Catholic. Those two teams are set to collide Friday at Stillwater. The Warriors, ranked No. 9 in the state, advanced to the 2022 state final.