Five things to know about Section II basketball this weekend

Photo of James Allen


Averill Park girls' basketball Coach Sean Organ and his players have a big weekend coming up, with games against Tappan Zee and Simsbury (Conn.)

1. The Averill Park girls’ basketball team has proven to be the standard of Excellence in Class A basketball in the area, having captured 13 Sectional and two state Championships since 2006. This weekend, Averill Park and Shenendehowa will serve as hosts for two- game sets Saturday and Sunday. Saturday at Averill Park, the Warriors host Tappan Zee in a rematch of the 2022 state final and Shenendehowa will face Simsbury (Conn). Sunday at Shen, Averill Park takes on Simsbury and Shenendehowa faces Tappan Zee.

2. The Wasaren League boys’ basketball title race has Tamarac at the top of the standings, followed by Hoosic Valley. Two of the league’s top Class C squads are Stillwater and Saratoga Central Catholic. Those two teams are set to collide Friday at Stillwater. The Warriors, ranked No. 9 in the state, advanced to the 2022 state final.

3. The Schalmont girls’ basketball team got off to a 1-4 start this season as the 2022-23 roster adjusted to life without six-year varsity stalwarts Payton Graber and Haley Burchhardt, a guard tandem that helped lead last year’s team to the Class B state championship. The Sabres, ranked No. 14 in the Class B, Friday travel to Troy to take on Catholic Central in Colonial Council play.

4. The Mekeel Christian Academy boys’ basketball team will be competing in the Section II Class AA Tournament for the first time next month. The Lions only have one loss this season and are an Honorable mention selection in the Class AA state poll. MCA Returns to the court Saturday with a home game against Connecticut’s Central Christian Academy.

5. The Wasaren League girls’ basketball title race has been led all season by Greenwich. The Witches are currently 15-0 overall and ranked No. 5 in Class C. The battle for second place in the league standings could well end up being won by the Winner of Friday’s contest between Tamarac and Mechanicville, a pair of Class B squads that will also be looking to secure a better seed for Sectional play .

James Allen has covered Section II athletics since 1989. He also works as a broadcaster for local radio and television outlets. He joined the Times Union in 2006. He covers high school sports. Contact him at [email protected] or 518-454-5062.

