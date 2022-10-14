Five things to know about Iowa State

Well. 22 Texas is preparing to face the toughest defense in the Big 12 this week.

The Longhorns will host the Iowa State Cyclones in Week 7, a team they have failed to defeat in the last three meetings between the two programs.

The two teams appear to be on separate trajectories this season.

Texas just dominated Oklahoma 49-0 last week and looks like one of the top teams in the country with Quinn Ewers under center. Iowa State has suffered three consecutive losses to Baylor, Kansas and Kansas State. However, each of their losses were by one score and seemingly defensive battles.

Here are five things to know about Texas’ next opponent.