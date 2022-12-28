Five things to know about Alabama Women’s basketball going into SEC play

Alabama Women’s basketball will start SEC play by hosting Georgia on Thursday at Coleman Coliseum.

The Crimson Tide (11-2) is on a nine-game win streak after starting the season 2-2 with losses to South Florida and Utah. The Crimson Tide is once again led by Brittany Davis at better than 17 points a game.

Here’s what to know about Alabama going into conference play against the Bulldogs (11-3):

Defensive hot streak

The Crimson Tide is allowing 52.7 points per game, tied for 11th-best in the nation. Teams have shot 35.93% from the field against the Crimson Tide, good for 42nd in the country. Alabama averages 18.5 turnovers a game, with 9.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game. The Crimson Tide has held its last five opponents under 50 points, including two of the last three under 30.

Almost full strength

The Crimson Tide has been lucky so far this season with only Myra Gordon, who has stepped away from the team to rehab a knee injury, out. Both Aaliyah Nye (knee) and Karly Weathers (thumb) have returned to play after early-season injuries. Coach Kristy Curry reported Tuesday that the team beyond Gordon is at full health.

Lineups settling in

With six newcomers on the roster, Alabama has been experimenting with different lineups all season. It looks like the rotation is settling. Davis, Hannah Barber and Jada Rice have started every game, with Sarah Ashlee Barker and Aaliyah Nye starting the last seven. The rotation could include up to 11 players with at least eight receiving meaningful time.

Davis still the centerpiece, more options behind her

Davis, an All-SEC preseason selection, is still the centerpiece of the Crimson Tide offense while averaging 17.2 points a game. Davis has already gone over the 20-point mark five times and has been held under 10 points just once. This season has seen the Crimson Tide’s scoring depth grow to at least seven players who can score alongside Davis. The Crimson Tide has seen six players other than Davis score in the double digits three times or more.

The Crimson Tide has made 15 or more 3-pointers in each of the last three games, with two of the wins coming by 60 or more points.

Postseason Outlook

The Crimson Tide is looking to build off an NCAA Tournament bid in 2021 and a WNIT quarterfinal run last season. As of Tuesday, ESPN’s Charlie Creme has Alabama as a 10 seed and one of the last four byes. The Crimson Tide holds a NET ranking of 14 and an RPI of 28. The Crimson Tide earned four votes in the latest AP poll.