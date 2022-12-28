Five things to know about Alabama Women’s basketball going into SEC play

Alabama Women’s basketball will start SEC play by hosting Georgia on Thursday at Coleman Coliseum.

The Crimson Tide (11-2) is on a nine-game win streak after starting the season 2-2 with losses to South Florida and Utah. The Crimson Tide is once again led by Brittany Davis at better than 17 points a game.

Here’s what to know about Alabama going into conference play against the Bulldogs (11-3):

Defensive hot streak

The Crimson Tide is allowing 52.7 points per game, tied for 11th-best in the nation. Teams have shot 35.93% from the field against the Crimson Tide, good for 42nd in the country. Alabama averages 18.5 turnovers a game, with 9.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game. The Crimson Tide has held its last five opponents under 50 points, including two of the last three under 30.

Nov. 2, 2022; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama guard Brittany Davis (23) focuses on the rim as she dribbles before shooting during practice in Coleman Coliseum Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

Almost full strength

The Crimson Tide has been lucky so far this season with only Myra Gordon, who has stepped away from the team to rehab a knee injury, out. Both Aaliyah Nye (knee) and Karly Weathers (thumb) have returned to play after early-season injuries. Coach Kristy Curry reported Tuesday that the team beyond Gordon is at full health.

Lineups settling in

With six newcomers on the roster, Alabama has been experimenting with different lineups all season. It looks like the rotation is settling. Davis, Hannah Barber and Jada Rice have started every game, with Sarah Ashlee Barker and Aaliyah Nye starting the last seven. The rotation could include up to 11 players with at least eight receiving meaningful time.

