Five things Auburn basketball has to do to repeat as SEC Champions

After an Auburn Basketball season full of great memories last year, the Tigers are ready to get back on the court and defend their SEC Regular Season Championship.

Obviously, the Tigers lost some key pieces in Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, but Coach Pearl did a terrific job Rebuilding this team with tons of talent.

Let’s look at five things Auburn will need to do to repeat as SEC Champions.

Shoot at a high percentage from deep Jacob Taylor/Auburn Athletics Auburn was seventh in the SEC a year ago in three-point percentage, making 32% of their shots from outside the arc. The Tigers started the season hot from deep but cooled down as the season progressed. If Auburn wants to make history once again, they will need to be consistently good three-point shooters through league play. Auburn added Talented freshman Chance Westry who has a smooth outside stroke, but beside him, you will see the same guys from a season ago taking Threes for the Tigers this year. If Auburn can make their threes, this team will be scary good. Consistently good guard play © Jake Crandall/USA TODAY NETWORK As the saying goes, good guard play wins in March. Last season guard play was the downfall of Auburn in the tournament. The same guards from a season ago are back aside from Westry. It’ll come down to whether or not KD Johnson, Zep Jasper, and Wendell Green Jr. developed over the off-season. If these guys can take a step forward, this team could make a deep run in March. Elite defense © Jake Crandall/USA TODAY NETWORK One thing that was a consistent help for Auburn a season ago was their defense. They worked their rear ends off on the defensive side of the court. This helped the team stay in games where they weren’t making their shots on the Offensive side of things. If Auburn wants to have another great season, the defense will have to be just as good as last year. Much of that will be in the hands of transfer big man Johni Broome. He will have to fill the hole left by Kessler on the defensive side of the ball. Auburn led the SEC in blocked shots a season ago with 88 more blocks than the next closest team. Broome is a talented shot blocker, so he is the perfect person to make up for the lost blocked shots that come with Kessler’s departure for the NBA. Got to make your free throws © Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports A season ago, Auburn was fifth in free throw percentage, making 73.3% of their free throws. The hope for the Tigers this season is that number rises. In a recent secret scrimmage Auburn had against UAB, the Tigers attempted 35 free throws and only made 22 for an abysmal 63%. Free throws are free points. A lot of basketball games come down to free throws. Auburn will need to be an excellent free-throw-shooting team if they want to make a run this season. Don’t peak too early © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports Last year Auburn hit its peak a bit too early. This led to a round of 32 exits for the Tigers in the tournament. Losing a couple of basketball games at the beginning of the year is okay. Losses are learning experiences; in basketball, you play so many games that you will lose a few, which is just fine. The perfect time to Peak in right when the 2018-19 team did, which led them all the way to the final four. If you want to win championships, your best month of basketball should be March.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch