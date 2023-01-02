Five Texan Greats Named to Hall of Fame Class of 2023

STEPHENVILLE, Texas – As the calendar turns, the newest class of Tarleton Hall of Fame student-athletes has been announced. The Tarleton Athletics Hall of Fame will welcome five new members from four storied programs in May as the class of 2023.

Five individuals, including one Spectacular dual-sport athlete, will take their rightful place among the Greatest student-athletes to have ever competed for the purple and white. All five inductees are from Tarleton’s NCAA Division II era. The five individuals set to be immortalized in Tarleton lore are Brandon Burney (Men’s Basketball), Desiree Reed-Stoker (Volleyball), Noel Sauceda (Baseball), Kate Webb-Wright (Track and Field), and Lacey Adkisson (Volleyball/Track and Field).

“This is a phenomenal class of student-athletes whose dedication, on and off the field or court of competition, has given Tarleton State University a great sense of pride and helped raise the institutional profile to where it is today,” said Reisman, who was inducted in the Class of 2019 following his 30-year career as the men’s basketball coach. “Being a Hall of Fame member should be revered as the highest honor or recognition a student-athlete can achieve from their time at Tarleton and I have no doubt these five individuals will serve as tremendous Ambassadors for our university and athletics department.”

Adkisson becomes the 175th member of the Tarleton Athletics Hall of Fame following a standout, four-year career as a dual-sport athlete in volleyball and track and field. She becomes the 25th dual-sport athlete, the seventh volleyball athlete, and the 31stSt from the storied track and field program to enter the Hall of Fame.

She starred indoors and outdoors for the purple and white from 2000-04. Beginning each year on the volleyball court, where she was one of the fiercest hitters in the Lone Star Conference. Adkisson led Tarleton in hitting percentage in 2002 (.298) and 2003 (.201) while racking up a team-high 412 kills as a senior. She enters the Hall of Fame fourth all-time in Kills (1,355), 12th all-time in digs (1,052), and sixth all-time in blocks (331). She is the only player in school history with 1,000 kills, 1,000 digs, and 300 blocks in a career. She was a three-time All-Lone Star Conference selection, two-time team MVP, and the 2003 LSC South Preseason Player of the Year.

When the semester changed, Adkission’s Athletic dominance did not.

The superstar carried her Athletic prowess to the track and field scene as one of the Greatest Jumpers in program history. She set school records in high jump, triple jump, and javelin. She enters the Hall of Fame as the school record holder in the high jump (5′ 11.75”) and javelin (157′ 6”). She was a two-time All-American in the high jump, as well as the 2004 LSC Track and Field Athlete of the Year. She was a two-time conference Champion and won the 76th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays High Jump competition with a leap of 5′ 8.75”.

Tarleton’s all-time single-game scoring leader Burney will hear his name called as the 176th member of the Athletics Hall of Fame. He becomes the 42n.d member of the men’s basketball program to join the ranks.

It only took two seasons for Burney to establish himself as one of the elite players in Texan Basketball history. He averaged 21.6 points per game in his career and is currently No. 13 all-time in scoring with 1,102 points. Both of his seasons at Tarleton have placed him among the top-10 scoring averages in school history. His 2001 season has him at No. 6 (22.1 ppg) and 2000 is No. 10 (21.1). His 50 points against Abilene Christian on Feb. 1, 2001, is the best single game performance in the history of Tarleton. For his career, he averaged 21.6 points per game on a .432 shooting percentage from the field, .409 percentage from downtown, and .781 percentage from the free throw line.

Burney was a two-time team MVP for Reisman, as well as a two-time All-Lone Star Conference First Team selection. He was also a back-to-back Daktronics All-Region award winner.

Another star on the volleyball court and a teammate of the first inductee, Reed was a force to be reckoned with from her first day on campus. She enters the Hall of Fame as the 177th member and the eighth from the Texan Volleyball program.

Reed’s four-year playing career saw her lead Tarleton to its most wins over a four-year stretch since joining the NCAA in 1994 at the time (57). She led Tarleton to three 16-win seasons in her four-year career and, in 2005, led the team in digs (408), kills (489) and attacks (1,391). She spent 10 years as the program’s all-time leader in kills (1,545) and enters the Hall of Fame No. 2 all-time. She is also top-10 in program history in aces (140) and attacks (4,098) at the time of induction.

Reed was the LSC Freshman of the Year in 2002 before going on to earn three All-LSC honors and two team MVP awards.

The Younger brother of Hall of Fame shortstop Victor Sauceda, Noel Sauceda will join his brother in Tarleton history as the 178th member and 18th from the Texan Baseball program.

Noel Sauceda joined the Texans under Hall of Fame Coach Jack Allen in 2000 and played four seasons for the purple and white. With Noel Sauceda leading the way, Tarleton recorded three 30-win seasons in four years and won two LSC South Division Championships. He also guided the Texans to their first LSC Tournament Championship appearance in Coach Allen’s final season.

He enters the Hall of Fame ranked among the top-10 in program history in seven different statistical categories, including 581 defensive assists where he sits at the top of the list. He is ranked No. 2 in at-bats (738), No. 3 in games played (210), No. 4 in hits (236), No. 7 in RBI (135), and No. 9 in walks (91) and total bases (319). He also holds five different single-season records and is one of seven players in Tarleton history with three home runs in a game, which he did against Hardin-Simmons on April 1, 2002.

Noel Sauceda was the 2000 LSC South Division Freshman of the Year and the 2002 LSC South Division Player of the Year. He was a two-time All-LSC selection and a 2002 ABCA All-Region selection.

The final inductee of the Tarleton Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2023 is another multi-sport standout, Wright. While competing in three sports during her time at Tarleton, she entered the Hall of Fame for her efforts in track and field. She is the 179th member and the 32n.d member of the Track and Field program.

Wright was a star for the Tarleton Track and Field team for all four years of her playing career from 1997-2001. She was a four-time team MVP and elevated her career to the national level beginning in the spring of 2000 when she finished ninth in the heptathlon at the NCAA Division II National Championships.

In her senior season, Wright’s Athletic Achievements knew no end.

She won LSC Championships in the 400m, javelin, and mile relay, as well as medaling in 100m hurdles, and the spring relay. She qualified for the national Championships in the heptathlon, 400m, 100m hurdles, javelin, and mile relay and finished with a national Bronze medal in the heptathlon. She was an NCAA Division II All-American and the LSC Women’s Track and Field Athlete of the Year. Her 5,125 heptathlon points remain an unbroken Tarleton record at the time of her induction.

