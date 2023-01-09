Five takeaways from Virginia basketball’s win over Syracuse

Virginia got back in the win column on Saturday evening as they took down Syracuse at John Paul Jones Arena to cement Tony Bennett as the winningest coach in program history. The Cavaliers led by as many 23 in the second half but a scoreless drought of over seven minutes allowed the Orange to eventually cut the lead down to 7. The Hoos survived, winning by a final score of 73-66 with Armaan Franklin’s 16 points leading the way.



Here are five takeaways from Virginia’s third ACC win of the year.

Tony Bennett is pretty good at his job and Jim Boeheim still has no answer for him after 14 matchups

Of course, we already knew that he was a great Coach but now feels like as good a time as any to remind ourselves of how great he’s been in his time in Charlottesville. With Saturday’s win over Syracuse, Bennett surpassed Terry Holland for the most wins in program history with 327. Holland went 326-173 in 16 seasons and Bennett is now 327-120 in the middle of his 14th year at the helm.

Bennett took over the Virginia program ahead of the 2009-2010 season and went 15-16 that year and 16-15 the following year. Since then, not only has Bennett not had a losing season, but he has finished all but one season with a record 11 games or more over .500 and missed the NCAA Tournament just twice. Oh, and he also won a national championship back in 2019 in case anyone has forgotten.

Saturday night’s win was the fourth in a row against Syracuse and it moved Bennett to 11-3 all-time against the Orange. Amid Syracuse’s 13-0 run in the second half, Virginia fans may have started having flashbacks to the 2016 Elite Eight Matchup between these two squads. In this edition, the Hoos were able to hold on for the win.

Virginia has had Syracuse’s number in recent years and put together some memorable performances since that fateful night in 2016. Tony Bennettyear after year, has put together a Fantastic game plan for the Orange best evidenced in March of 2019 when the Hoos hit 18 Threes en route to a 26-point blowout of the Orange up in New York.

The three-point shooting on Saturday resembled some of that game and for a while it looked as if the Cavaliers would run away with the game. While that didn’t end up being the case, the majority of the night’s Offensive performance was almost perfectly drawn up.

The Cavaliers dissected the 2-3 zone, finding looks at the rim and from deep, rarely finding themselves trapped in the zone or along the baseline. Bennett and his staff did an exceptional job of preparing the Hoos for the Orange’s unique defense. The team knew where the holes and weaknesses are in the zone defense, and they exposed it almost all night. At times you could have mistaken the Virginia offense as one that consistently has to deal with an opponent playing a 2-3 zone.