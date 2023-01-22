Five takeaways from Michigan basketball vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers
Michigan basketball was alternating between two wins and two losses for the bulk of the schedule, but that came to a crashing halt at Maryland on Thursday night. The Wolverines had a chance to get back on the right side of things when Minnesota came to town.
The Wolverines won by 15 in Minneapolis on Dec. 8, and the 10-8 maize and blue team never needed a 7-10 Gopher Squad to come to town anymore.
However, at least at the outset, things didn’t exactly go Michigan’s way. Would the Wolverines be able to weather the early storm?
It took a while, but after being down 10, the Wolverines went on an 8-0 scoring run to cut the deficit to two, thanks to the defense clamping down and forcing Minnesota on a six-plus minute scoring drought. The maize and blue ended up tying the score for the first time with just 40 seconds left in the first half.
In the second half, the Wolverines were a bit smarter, and took their first lead just a minute and a half in, thanks to Hunter Dickinson and an 8-0 run. Michigan had a chance to take a solid lead, but a missed Breakaway layup by Joey Baker resulted in a 3-pointer on the other end. It would continue to be a back-and-forth affair for the two teams.
The Wolverines finally pulled away late, and although Minnesota cut back into the lead, the maize and blue won 60-56. Here are our five takeaways.
After getting down early and again late to Maryland, Michigan basketball needed to round back into form against Minnesota. But, it didn’t go that way.
Michigan got out to a very slow start, down 10-0 to the Gophers at the very outset of the game, with nothing working on either side of the court. Shots weren’t falling and Minnesota was hitting both inside and outside.
The good news is that the Wolverines weathered the storm, although it took a long time. The personnel didn’t seem intent on scoring in bunches, but a slow and steady stream — as well as Hunter Dickinson — helped the maize and blue overcome the deficit to take the lead early in the second half.
When Michigan needed a spark, it wasn’t Hunter Dickinson (who was on the bench with an early foul) nor Jett Howard. It was Tarris Reed who started showing up on both ends of the floor. He was making tough shots as well as rebounding on the other end.
Likewise, we saw early time from Will Tschetter, and he made a quick impact. Dug McDaniel had a few key moments.
Given our next point, this is a welcome development, but there are some glaring problems that make this point a little less impressive.
We mentioned the players above, but if you can’t count on your starters to make things happen with regularity, you’re not going to have a good time.
Yes, it’s always great when you can rely on your bench, but as a complementary piece, not the primary action. The Wolverines couldn’t get much of anything — at least in the early going — from their starters, relying almost solely on bench players to climb out of the hole the starters dug. Outside of Hunter Dickinson, there are few reliable options. As we’ll mention, before his injury, Jett Howard wasn’t exactly reliable. Dug McDaniel and Kobe Bufkin were OK, but the maize and blue need more than OK from the starters. Each got into double digits thanks to late runs, which counts the same as earlier in the game. But if they could get going earlier, then Michigan wouldn’t find itself in Battles late.
The first and foremost concern is with Howard’s ankle, as he twisted it late in the first half and would not return. It’s unknown the severity, and the Wolverines are going to need him if they intend on staying competitive with a Brutal stretch of the schedule forthcoming.
But, even before his injury, Howard could not seem to get the shots to fall. His father, head Coach Juwan Howard, has a ‘let it fly’ mentality, but sometimes it seemed as if Jett was settling for shots when he could have been more aggressive. Yes, he’s a true freshman and he’s going to be streaky, but there is certainly concern about his consistency.
But the foremost concern, as mentioned, is about his health moving forward.
In 2017 under John Beilein, the Wolverines looked lost and listless at this time of the season, even losing some key games in February before becoming the hottest team in the Big Ten. It seems unlikely that that type of history will repeat itself.
Michigan is the type of team that can beat anyone given its talent, but it can also lose to anyone. Minnesota is a quad 4 team and looked like a quad 1 or 2 team against the Wolverines. Rarely does Michigan come in and play a definitive style that you know you’re going to get on a nightly basis. Like we’ve said over and over again here, this team is inconsistent. But even more so, this team is not dominant.
All it takes is a good game from multiple players at once for this team to be able to beat a good team. However, more often than not, we see players stepping up too late, or not stepping up at all. With that in mind, until we see the starters step up and be consistent in particular, it seems unlikely that this team is going anywhere fast.
