Five takeaways from Michigan basketball vs. Michigan State Spartans

Michigan basketball hasn’t started out the year very well, but entered Saturday afternoon’s rivalry tilt with MSU undefeated in Big Ten play. But playing in East Lansing is a different animal.

Juwan Howard has yet to win a game in the Breslin Center, so the Wolverines entered the game finally looking to break that streak.

To call the outset of the game a slugfest would be generous, as both defenses came to play, while the Offensive style of play was ugly. The game was tied at 14-all, but MSU went on a 7-0 run to take and extend the lead. Tarris Reed Jr. answered with a layup, but MSU answered with a Joey Hauser 3-pointer.

Michigan cut it back to seven, but a foul with time expiring in the first half allowed MSU to balloon it up to nine. The Wolverines had just 18 points in the opening 20 minutes.

The Spartans opened up the second half with a 3-pointer and followed up with two, extending the lead to 14. Hunter Dickinson and Jett Howard both got a little offense going, but MSU kept answering whenever Michigan cut into the deficit.

But then, Michigan started battling back. Between getting to the foul line, getting opportune stops and starting to hit buckets, the Wolverines cut the deficit to just 4. But after going 6 of 8, Michigan went on a four-minute field goal drought — the worst possible time.

Michigan State ultimately beat Michigan, 59-53. Here are our five takeaways from the game.