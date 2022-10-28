Five Takeaways from Men’s Basketball Media Day

A core group of returnees, three highly-accomplished Graduate transfers and the highest-ranked freshmen class in program history provide the Penn State men’s basketball team with the tools it needs to build upon an encouraging first year under Peter and Ann Tombros Endowed Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry .

The 2022-23 Penn State men’s basketball media day gave light to a team that has high aspirations for the season and is excited and eager to get going. As the official start of the season is set to tip off in just 10 days, here are some key takeaways from media day.

Building a Culture

Shrewsberry laid the foundation for the culture he wants to build during his first season, and now, even with new faces in the gym, there’s an excitement with the culture of the team both on and off the court.

“Everyone talks about culture,” said Shrewsberry. “To me, culture is not about words, it’s about actions. We want to be a development program. We want to be a program that values ​​hard work and you are starting to see it. You are seeing the actions. It’s not me saying it. You see people doing it and that is how a culture is built and sustained. I think that started with John (Harrar) last year, being who he was and being that leader for us. Setting that tone and guys feeding off that. I think that was a great start for us. I think if there’s anything you can build off of from last year, it’s that.”

The Nittany Lions’ Veteran leaders have embraced the team’s culture and rallied behind their leader.

“Coach Shrews is doing a great job,” said the senior Seth Lundy . “We love what he’s doing here. We love his mentality. We love the way he wants to play.”

Shrewsberry also praised the team’s three graduate transfers who arrived on campus in the summer and immediately fit right in with the team’s culture.

“Culture is every day,” said Andrew Funk, a graduate transfer from Bucknell who brings more than 1,200 career points to Happy Valley. “We come in every day and we want to be consistent in what we do and the way we work.”

“I like how when practice is over, everyone stays and shoots,” said Shrewsberry. “Everyone puts shots up. There’s a culture of hard work. That starts at the top with our older guys and trickles down to our Younger guys, and our Younger guys are doing a great job pushing our older guys.”

Comfortability in Year Two

With the 2021-22 season being the first under Shrewsberry, everything was new. The staff and the players all spent time learning new systems, new schemes and new lessons. But now, heading into the second year under Shrewsberry, the returning players feel a sense of comfort in knowing exactly how Shrewsberry wants them to play.

Jalen Pickett is primed for another successful season and garnered preseason All-Big Ten Accolades as Penn State’s returning floor general.

“I’m definitely more comfortable in the system,” said Pickett. “Having a year under my belt and knowing what Coach Shrewsberry wants and how we’re trying to play is definitely going to be key for us. Last year we had a good group of guys, but this year we have 14-15 different guys that can play at any time. We’re deep, which is going to help us play faster.”

Pickett will be playing alongside fellow leader Seth Lundy yet again who is now in his fourth year with the program. Lundy will play for the same head coach for the second-straight year for the first time in his Collegiate career, getting the opportunity to flourish in a system he’s already comfortable with.

“ Seth Lundy looks so much more comfortable when it comes to who he is as a player,” said Shrewsberry. “What we need him to do and be both offensively and defensively, and his understanding as a player has grown. Myles Dread , Dallion Johnson , Caleb Dorsey they are so comfortable with who we are and how we want to play.”

“My first three years I played for three different head coaches,” said Lundy. “Understanding Coach Shrews and what he wants from me and what he wants from the team is definitely making it more comfortable.”

The Transfers

Penn State made a splash in the transfer Portal over the offseason, Landing a trio of highly-accomplished Graduate transfers in Andrew Funk, Camren Wynter and Michael Henn. The three grad transfers have combined for 3,666 career points, 1,236 career rebounds and 901 career assists in 341 Division I games.

“They’ve fit in seamlessly,” said Shrewsberry. “That’s the bonus of having grad transfers. They understand college basketball, they understand what hard work looks like. They want to be a part of success. They fit in seamlessly into our culture.”

When asked what Penn State fans are getting from him, Wynter replied, “A winning attitude, winning mentality. Doing whatever it takes to get that win. I am an all-around player that can do a little bit of everything.”

The Highly-Touted Freshmen Class

The future of the program is in good hands as Penn State’s five-member freshmen class is the highest-ranked freshmen class in program history. Jameel Brown, Kanye Clary, Demetrius Lilley, Evan Mahaffey and Kebba Njie have all been on campus since June and are all expected to make an immediate impact in Happy Valley.

“They have a thirst for knowledge,” said Shrewsberry. “They all want to be good. They all want to be better. They learn a lot in practice. They are the foundation of what this program is going to be.”

The team’s Veterans noted how well the freshmen fit in and how they’re adding to the competitiveness in the gym.

“Seeing the freshmen compete as hard as they do shows me that we have the makings for a really good team,” said Pickett. “They come out every day and push us to be better, so we feel like we have something really special because they help us get better each and every day.”

The freshmen are ready to make an impact right away and make the most of when their number is called.

“We are all tight-knit family guys,” said Njie. “We all work hard. We all have great character. I think if we all apply what we have learned, it will move the program forward.”

Excitement in the Air

The Nittany Lions couldn’t be more excited to get going with the season just 10 days away.

“I’m excited for this group,” said Lundy. “We have a very special group. We have 16 guys that are all bought-in and I feel like we have something special. Everyone feels it. We have that bond and that connection with each other.”

“It’s refreshing to play with the players I am playing with right now,” said grad transfer Andrew Funk. “I came here to win and they all came here to win.”

Penn State opens the 2022-23 slate on Monday, Nov. 7 at 7 pm when the Nittany Lions host Winthrop inside the Bryce Jordan Center.

