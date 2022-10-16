Five takeaways as Minnesota Football loses to #24 Illinois, 26-14

I thought long and hard about what I wanted to lead off this piece today, but Minnesota’s pass-catching core gets the nod. It’s somewhat remarkable to think that just three years ago, they had a three wide-receiver set of Rashod Bateman (Ravens), Tyler Johnson (Bucs and Texans), and Chris Autman-Bell (125 career catches) in 2019. And seeing what that room has been playing like for the last couple of weeks is tough to watch.

This is a position you could look at and say, well. Transfers out in the off-season hurt them a lot. But let’s look at those transfer stats so far in 2022 and see if their impact would have been significant.

– WR Jonathan Mann transferred to Winona State – has not registered a reception for WSU

– WR Brock Annexstad transferred to Illinois State – eight receptions for 125 yards in five games

– WR Douglas Emilien transferred to Kansas – one reception for 11 yards in seven games

– WR Peter Udoibok transferred to Northern Iowa – has not registered a reception for UNI

– WR Larry Wright III transferred to Missouri State – one reception for 12 yards in six games

– WR/TE Nnamdi Adim-Madumere transferred to Central Arkansas – hanot registered a reception for UCA

– WR Brady Boyd transferred to Texas Tech – seven catches for 83 yards in six games

– TE Austin Henderson transferred to Liberty – one reception for one yard in six games

– WR Dylan McGill transferred to Pittsburg State – hanot registered a reception for Pitt State

That’s nine guys that transferred out, and the only one I’d argue that could be helping this team right now is Brady Boyd. That’s the issue here, though. If nine potential pass-catchers transfer out, and really only one of them would be helping the problem at hand right now for the Gophers. The question I’m asking is, how did the Gophers get here?

When you look at a Bret Bielema team in year two, I’d absolutely argue that the Illini’s receiving core was the better one of the two, and the Gophers are in year six under a former NFL WR Coach in PJ Fleck. That just shouldn’t happen, but that’s the reality of what we saw today.

Minnesota throws a slot fade to Michael Brown-Stephens in the first quarter, and this happens.

I understand that Twitter is a cesspool. I do. But I cannot fathom how the spoken majority thought this was on the quarterback.

1) If you slow down that clip, you argue that Illinois is offside on the snap

2) Minnesota’s play design is to leave a 300-lber, who leads the entire Big Ten in pressures, unblocked in the face of their quarterback, which is undoubtedly a choice

3) LT Aireontae Ersery is beaten off the edge immediately and never recovers

4) I don’t care who the college quarterback is; he’s not stepping into 300 lbs in his face

And even with all of that, the ball is catchable. Do you want that throw further towards the sidelines in an ideal world? 100% But look at the circumstance and tell me that’s the world happening on that college football play.

What makes me disheartened is that Brown-Stephens sees the pass isn’t perfect, and he just slowly drifts on it and makes absolutely zero attempt to go up and get it. If he just tries to high-point the football, there’s no chance this is intercepted. But he plays it like there’s no safety in the middle of the field, tries to allow it to come into his body, and it’s a takeaway. Where is the sense of urgency? Where is the mentality to go and get the football? There’s none of it.

To go from watching Johnson, Bateman, and Chris Autman-Bell win those types of balls routinely, to what we’ve observed here in October thus far is incomprehensible at times. It sucks that Autman-Bell is out for the season now with a knee injury, but this is year six of a Big Ten football program. Brown-Stephens is in his fourth year, Dylan Wright is in his fourth year, Daniel Jackson is in his third year, and Brevyn Spann-Ford is in his fifth season. These aren’t first and second-year guys struggling to adjust early on.

So why didn’t Minnesota hit the Portal in the off-season? That’s an outstanding question. I’m assuming it’s because they didn’t know that Autman-Bell was going to get hurt early on in the season, and to be fair to Matt Simon, the Gophers did get one transfer wide receiver on a visit in December in Isaiah Garcia -Castaneda, who ended up at Nebraska. Well, they caught five balls for the Huskers and is now back in the portal. Not like I’m going to say he’d have been an impact player here then.

But I struggle so much at this specific position because PJ Fleck, out of all positions on the football field, should have the most significant potential impact at wide receiver. He was a wide receiver coach for six years at the Collegiate and NFL levels.

So how does this pass-catching core play so well against Michigan State, where they’re making contested catches left and right. To what we’ve now seen in the last two games against Purdue and Illinois. Is it talent-related? Is it coaching? Is it something else?

I don’t know, but I don’t care who the quarterback is if this is how Minnesota’s pass-catchers will continue to perform.